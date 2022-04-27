Following primary election results in Indiana

As exciting as that headline is for Hoosiers, I have to admit it is a bit misleading. The truth is this one particular high school actually ranked third in the country in one category; second in another category; and first in yet another. The bronze, silver, and gold-winning school I'm referring to is not only from Indiana - it is from right here in Evansville.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 4 DAYS AGO