Indiana State

Following primary election results in Indiana

cbs4indy.com
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — Your Local Election Headquarters is keeping you up to date on election...

cbs4indy.com

WISH-TV

Republican candidates vie for chance to flip NW Indiana seat in Congress

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The frontrunners in a northwest Indiana primary say their supporters are excited at the prospect of flipping a Congressional seat. Indiana’s 1st Congressional District covers the northwest part of the state, including Gary, Hammond and Crown Point. Democrats have held the seat since 1931, with Frank Mrvan the current officeholder. Earlier this month, both Politico and the Cook Political Report moved the seat into the “lean Democrat” category, suggesting weakening Democratic support.
INDIANA STATE
WFYI

Two Democrats go head-to-head in primary race for Marion County Clerk

Two Democratic candidates are vying for a spot on the ballot this fall to be the next Marion County Clerk. Kate Sweeney Bell, chair of the Marion County Democratic Party and the current Marion County Recorder, is the party-endorsed candidate. Billie Breaux, a former state senator, Marion County auditor and educator came out of retirement to run for the position.
MARION COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

Polling Data Shows Indiana's 1st District "leaning Democrat"

GARY, Ind. — With Primary Day next Tuesday, Republicans are optimistic that whichever candidate wins the GOP primary for Indiana 1st congressional district will be a formidable opponent for incumbent Congressman Frank Mrvan (D). Indiana’s 1st district has been held by Democrats since the early 1930s, but recent polling...
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Candidates to face off Tuesday in 9th Congressional District primary

INDIANAPOLIS – We’re days away from the May 3 primary, and one of the biggest races this year is for the open seat in the 9th Congressional District, which covers Southeast Indiana and parts of South Central Indiana. Rep. Trey Hollingsworth (R-Indiana) is not running for reelection. Nine Republicans and three Democrats are looking to […]
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

CHECK YOUR TICKETS: Million-dollar Powerball winner sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Someone in Indiana is holding onto a million-dollar Powerball ticket. The Hoosier Lottery reports a Powerball ticket that matched all five white balls was sold in the state for Wednesday's $473.1 million drawing. The million-dollar ticket was sold at Kroger, located at 1571 N. State St., in Greenfield.
INDIANA STATE
My 1053 WJLT

Indiana Boasts Having One of the Top Three High Schools in America

As exciting as that headline is for Hoosiers, I have to admit it is a bit misleading. The truth is this one particular high school actually ranked third in the country in one category; second in another category; and first in yet another. The bronze, silver, and gold-winning school I'm referring to is not only from Indiana - it is from right here in Evansville.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana reports 2,862 new COVID cases, 13 deaths in past week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana Department of Health. The state’s tallies are no longer being updated on each weekday, but only on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays. The department says 3,265 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week. Also...
INDIANA STATE
WTVW

Hoosiers voice concerns over Mid-States Corridor project

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT)- For Hoosiers who live and work along the proposed Mid-States Corridor connecting I-69 to an existing interchange between I-64 and US-231, the proposal is more than a road project, it represents a major change to their way of life in southern Indiana. Jason McCoy was among the...
JASPER, IN
WIBC.com

The Top 20 Best High Schools In Indiana

Location, location, location. That has been the mantra of real estate for decades. When families look at purchasing a home, they often consider location as it relates to school districts. Parents want their children to be in a “good” school district… an award winning, blue ribbon certified school.
INDIANA STATE
The Herald-Times

Column: Lawmakers should act to dismantle Indiana not-for-profit hospital monopolies

For most of my adult life, I’ve described myself as a free market economist. But, I should explain just what that means, and how it influences what I research and write about. The best way to start this essay is to observe that nearly all economic research examines the points at which markets fail. It is rare to find a technical economic paper that reports markets working especially well.
INDIANA STATE

