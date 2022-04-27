ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit City Council OKs Conrad Mallett To Serve As City’s Top Attorney

By Sara Powers
 3 days ago

(CBS DETROIT) – Deputy Mayor Conrad Mallett has been approved to serve as the city’s top attorney.

Conrad Mallett | Credit: City of Detroit

This comes months after council members expressed reservations about Mallet due to his position in Mayor Duggan’s administration.

Duggan then withdrew his nomination of Mallett, and he and the Detroit City Council members debated on other candidates. Months later, Mallett’s nomination was reconsidered and approved.

He was confirmed in an 8-1 vote on Tuesday.

Mallett told the Detroit Free Press , “I want to do a good job. I want to be sure that I meet the expectations as it relates to City Council, the people of the city of Detroit and the mayor.” There have been some extraordinary, outstanding men and women who’ve come before me and set extremely high standards. This is not uncomplicated work.”

Councilmember Angela Whitfield-Calloway was the sole vote against the move.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CBS Detroit

Whitmer Visits I-275 Road Repair Project In Canton

(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan’s roads are getting a makeover, thanks to Gov. Whitmer’s “Building Michigan Together Plan.” Whitmer visits the I-275 road repair project in Canton on April 27. | Credit: Office of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer She visited a road repair project in Canton on April 27, alongside the Michigan Department of Transportation. The project she visited is a site where US 12 meets I-275 in Wayne County. Officials explained this is a heavily traveled area and provides access to the Detroit Metropolitan Airport. Whitmer visits the I-275 road repair project in Canton on April 27. | Credit: Office of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer “Since 2019, Michigan...
CANTON, MI
CBS Detroit

Challenge Filed Against James Craig’s Petition Signatures

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A group tied to Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon challenged nominating petitions submitted by rival candidate James Craig, saying Tuesday that he likely did not turn in enough valid signatures to qualify for the GOP primary. Dixon, the former host of a conservative news show, and Craig, the ex-Detroit police chief, are among 10 Republicans who filed petitions by April 19. The deadline to contest signatures is Tuesday. “After our review of Craig’s petitions, we concluded that the combination of incompetence, invalidity, unregistered voters and apparent fraud means there is a strong probability that Craig submitted insufficient signatures to qualify as a Republican candidate for the governor — and it’s likely that the Craig campaign knows it,” said Fred Wszolek, spokesperson for Michigan Strong, a super PAC supporting Dixon. A message seeking comment was left with Craig’s campaign. To qualify, candidates for governor must turn in at least 15,000 but no more than 30,000 valid voter signatures. The political action committee challenged nearly 7,300 of the 21,735 signatures Craig submitted. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Here’s A Closer Look At Decorum Policies After Grand Rapids City Commission Meeting Ends Abruptly

(CBS DETROIT) – Here’s a closer look at decorum policies after Grand Rapids City Commission meeting abruptly ends due to protests. At one point one woman got right in the police chief’s face. Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom explained what happened after the meeting ended. “She didn’t come up in a threatening way,” said  Winstrom. “She stopped about 15 feet away and just wanted to scream at me. And to be honest, I’ve been in this situation before. Where people want to scream and yell.” Winstrom continued and said, “I just kept telling her because she said you’re not listening, they won’t let...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
