Detroit City Council OKs Conrad Mallett To Serve As City’s Top Attorney

(CBS DETROIT) – Deputy Mayor Conrad Mallett has been approved to serve as the city’s top attorney.

This comes months after council members expressed reservations about Mallet due to his position in Mayor Duggan’s administration.

Duggan then withdrew his nomination of Mallett, and he and the Detroit City Council members debated on other candidates. Months later, Mallett’s nomination was reconsidered and approved.

He was confirmed in an 8-1 vote on Tuesday.

Mallett told the Detroit Free Press , “I want to do a good job. I want to be sure that I meet the expectations as it relates to City Council, the people of the city of Detroit and the mayor.” There have been some extraordinary, outstanding men and women who’ve come before me and set extremely high standards. This is not uncomplicated work.”

Councilmember Angela Whitfield-Calloway was the sole vote against the move.

