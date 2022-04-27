Amid NFL draft uncertainty, prospects display confidence

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Very little is certain heading into an NFL draft. Not that the prospects on hand seem to care....

WREG

Calvin Austin III believes Steelers offensive is perfect fit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Tigers wide receiver Calvin Austin III was selected with the 33rd pick (138th overall) in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday. Austin was projected to go on Day 2, but will use this as motivation. “I couldn’t really imagine how the waiting game would feel till I was in […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
Idaho8.com

The University of Georgia has broken an NFL record with 15 players drafted

The University of Georgia Bulldogs saw 15 of its players drafted this week, breaking an all-time NFL record for most players selected from a single college team in a seven-round draft. The record was broken in the sixth round Saturday, with the consecutive selections of cornerback Derion Kendrick and tight...
ATHENS, GA
Idaho8.com

Buccaneers add 8 prospects to Tom Brady’s supporting cast

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted as well as they think they did, Tom Brady’s supporting cast will be better next season. The defending NFC South champions once again figure to be a veteran-laden team not counting on rookies to shore up glaring weaknesses. But vice president of player personnel John Spytek said this year’s draft class will get every opportunity to earn playing time,. He also said the team is not in position where it has to rush anyone’s development as the Bucs try to get back to the Super Bowl for the second time in three years.
TAMPA, FL
Idaho8.com

Saints add a big playmaker along with depth in NFL draft

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints tried to balance quality and quantity while addressing pressing needs in the NFL draft. They wrapped up their first draft under new head coach Dennis Allen when they selected Appalachian State linebacker D’Marco Jackson in the fifth round and Air Force defensive tackle Jordan Jackson in the sixth round Saturday. That came after they kicked things off Thursday by moving up five spots in the first round to select Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave at No. 11.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Raiders take Dylan Parham with their first pick of NFL draft

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders chose guard Dylan Parham from Memphis in the third round of the NFL draft. The Raiders hope they’ve found someone to strengthen the right side of a unit that struggled last season. The Raiders were originally slotted to choose 86th overall but traded their pick to Tennessee for the 90th and 169th picks. Parham moved to the offensive line in the spring of 2018. He was named to The Associated Press 2020 All-Bowl Team, and earned first-team All-American Athletic Conference honors in 2021.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Idaho8.com

Run Rich Run takes spotlight on final day of NFL draft

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — What started as a dare during the NFL Scouting Combine has morphed into something much more for Rich Eisen. The NFL Network host participated in his 18th “Run Rich Run” dash last Saturday at the Rose Bowl. Eisen donned his suit and tie to run the 40-yard dash at the iconic stadium, which is celebrating its centennial. This year’s “Run Rich Run” will air during Saturday’s coverage of the final day of the NFL draft on NFL Network.
NFL
Idaho8.com

Titans use 6 of 9 draft picks on offense to help Tannehill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans say they need to be excellent around Ryan Tannehill to help their quarterback take them on the deep postseason run they’ve missed since the 2019 season. How big a step they’ve taken this offseason remains to be seen. They certainly tried their best using six of nine selections in this NFL draft on offense to give Tannehill more protection and passing targets. General manager Jon Robinson says they’ll see how it goes. The GM says he feels good about where the Titans are right now at this point of the offseason. The Titans went 12-5 and were the AFC’s No. 1 seed last season.
NASHVILLE, TN
Idaho8.com

Panthers turn to defense, speed on final day of the draft

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule went back to his college roots on Day Three of the NFL draft. The Panthers traded up into the fourth round to select Penn State linebacker Brandon Smith on Saturday. They dealt both of their fifth-round picks to Washington to make the move. Like Smith, Rhule was once played linebacker for the Nittany Lions. The Panthers finished the afternoon by selecting 6-foot-5, 246-pound edge rusher Amare’ Barno from Virginia Tech and 6-foot-5, 311-pound guard Cade Mays from Tennessee in the sixth round. They added Baylor cornerback Kalon “Boogie” Barnes in the seventh round. Barnes was the fastest player at the scouting combine by running a 4.23 40-yard dash.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Idaho8.com

Howell, Ross, “Punt God” still available on Day 3 of draft

There are stars to be found in the final rounds of the NFL draft. They’re just not easy to spot. Heading into Day 3 of the draft Saturday, there’s plenty of talented players and potential starters out there. And maybe a few hidden gems. Among the most intriguing players left on the board are North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell, Clemson receiver Justyn Ross and San Diego State’s “Punt God,” Matt Araiza.
NFL
Getting receiver A.J. Brown was highlight of Eagles’ draft

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni was halfway through watching one game of film on A.J. Brown when he turned to general manager Howie Roseman and said he’d seen enough. Brown was so impressive that Philadelphia traded the 18th overall pick in the NFL draft and a third-rounder to Tennessee to get him. Acquiring the 2020 Pro Bowl wide receiver was the highlight of the draft for the Eagles, who also traded up two spots in the first round to select Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis with the 13th pick. They also got Davis’ teammate, linebacker Nakobe Dean, in the third round after medical concerns caused him to slip out of the first round.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Idaho8.com

Champion Rams finally start draft with Wisconsin OL Bruss

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams showed up fashionably late to the NFL draft to make their first pick. They grabbed Wisconsin offensive lineman Logan Bruss at the back of the third round. The Rams used the 104th overall selection to get Bruss, a hulking lineman who played mostly right tackle for the Badgers. He will be an immediate candidate to start at right guard for the champs after the departure of Austin Corbett to Carolina in free agency.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Idaho8.com

Steelers finish on-the-fly offensive retool with draft picks

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Retooling the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense is nearly complete after the NFL draft. The Steelers used five of their seven players on skill position players. Their haul included quarterback Kenny Pickett and wide receivers George Pickens and Calvin Austin III. Pittsburgh also drafted running back/tight end Connor Heyward, the younger brother of All-Pro defensive lineman Cam Heyward. The Steelers will have one of the youngest offenses in the league in 2022, with every projected started age 28 or younger.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Idaho8.com

Panthers trade up, draft Mississippi QB Corral in 3rd round

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers selected quarterback Matt Corral from Mississippi after trading into the bottom half of the third round. Corral was selected 94th overall Friday night. He is the fourth quarterback selected following Pitt’s Kenny Pickett, Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder and Liberty’s Malik Willis. The Panthers gave up this year’s fourth round pick and next year’s third-round pick to the New England Patriots to get Corral. Carolina’s next pick is in the fifth round on Saturday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Idaho8.com

Browns check boxes, add talent in draft but Mayfield lingers

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Browns checked all the boxes in this year’s NFL draft. Except one. Cleveland added some quality players but was unable to trade quarterback Baker Mayfield, who remains on the team’s roster and in limbo. Mayfield became expendable when the team acquired three-time Pro Bowl QB Deshaun Watson last month. The Browns appeared to be close to making a deal with Carolina on Friday for Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick in 2018. But talks broke down and the Panthers drafted a quarterback. Browns general manager Andrew Berry called the Mayfield situation “fluid.” Cleveland drafted four offensive players, four defensive, and took a kicker this weekend.
CLEVELAND, OH
Idaho8.com

From center to fast wideout, Broncos add depth for QB Wilson

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos selected three players on offense in the NFL draft for Russell Wilson and six more on defense. Among the picks on the last day was University of Washington center Luke Wattenberg. Being in Seattle, he watched Wilson shine for the Seahawks. He soon could be snapping to Wilson and called it “pretty insane.” Then there’s Wisconsin defensive end Matt Henningsen. The sixth-round pick happens to be a lifelong Badgers fans. One of his fondest memories was watching Wilson lead Wisconsin to the Rose Bowl. Now, he’s joining Wilson.
DENVER, CO
Idaho8.com

Top 4 picks for Cowboys match positions with biggest losses

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The four positions with the most significant losses for the Dallas Cowboys this offseason have ended up matching the club’s first four picks in the draft. Tulsa offensive lineman Tyler Smith was the first-round choice with Dallas looking to replace two starters up front. Edge rusher Sam Williams of Mississippi is the second-rounder after free agent Randy Gregory unexpected picked Denver. Receiver Jalen Tolbert is coming aboard after Amari Cooper was traded in a cost-cutting move. Fourth-round tight end Jake Ferguson of Wisconsin joins Dallas after Blake Jarwin’s release because of career-threatening hip issues.
FRISCO, TX
Idaho8.com

No punch line: Chicago comic Maniscalco announces Bears pick

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Sebastian Maniscalco got the chance to be onstage at the NFL draft and, along with former Bears star running back Matt Forte, announce the team’s second-round selection Friday night. The Chicago-based comedian, who is appearing in Las Vegas this weekend and during May, understood why Bears management didn’t allow him to actually make the pick. He wonders if the Bears should have let him decide, given their recent struggles on the field.
LAS VEGAS, NV

