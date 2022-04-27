Hawaii lawmakers pass feasibility study into statewide universal pre-K program

Will Hawaii's minimum wage go up soon? That's what lawmakers are set to vote on in a meeting on Friday. House Bill 2510 would increase the minimum wage to $18 by 2026. It'd be a gradual increase. It would first go to $12 an hour this October, then $15 an hour in 2024. An $18 minimum wage would be $16,000 more in annual earnings for minimum wage workers.

HAWAII STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO