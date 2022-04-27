ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii lawmakers pass feasibility study into statewide universal pre-K program

By Duane Shimogawa
KITV.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii's long-standing effort to establish a universal no-cost pre-kindergarten program is closer to becoming a reality. The State Legislature has passed Senate...

