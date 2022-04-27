ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kristin Cavallari jokes she 'hired' Tyler Cameron to kiss her for 'press'

By Caroline Blair
Kristin Cavallari admitted that her steamy makeout with Tyler Cameron was strictly professional.

“I mean, that’s why I hired the guy, to get press. It worked. I was like, ‘Check that box,’’ she said on Monday during “The Bellas Podcast” with Brie and Nikki Bella on SiriusXM’s Stitcher.

The Uncommon James founder, 35, said she specifically wanted “The Bachelorette” heartthrob, 29, to create some buzz around her jewelry brand’s fall campaign.

“He’s honestly the nicest human being on the planet,” she said. “I mean, he is like such a love. I have nothing but good things to say about him.”

However, Cavallari made it clear that the two are not dating, saying, “Everyone’s like, ‘Tell me everything.’ I’m like, ‘I think he’s great but… we are not dating.’”

The “Laguna Beach” star clarified that she and Cameron’s relationship is strictly platonic.
The reality stars may just be friends for now, but Cavallari didn’t totally hate crossing that friendship line.

“He’s a very good kisser,” she gushed.

Cavallari dubbed Cameron a “very good kisser.”
The “Very Cavallari” star and “The Real Dirty Dancing” contestant sparked romance rumors after they were spotted canoodling on a Western ranch set in California’s Joshua Tree National Park earlier this month.

Cavallari posted a few photos from the campaign to her Instagram feed, including one where she sat at a bar and had her legs wrapped around him as he stood and held her.

Cavallari’s fall campaign created quite the social media buzz.
The mom of three previously shared that she’s “ready for a relationship,” but would like to work on herself first after separating from estranged husband Jay Cutler two years ago.

“I feel like I’ve grown up the most that I have in the last two years, because I’ve essentially been on my own the first year I dated, I was having fun. I was getting back out there, and then really for the last year, I haven’t dated,” she told the Bella twins .

Cavallari explained that she needed to take her time after her breakup with Cutler.
“I’ve gone on a couple dates but, like, nothing major. And I’ve really just focused on myself and making sure that I worked through everything with my ex and really closed that chapter.”

Cavallari and Cutler, 38, tied the knot in June 2013 after three years of dating and announced their split in April 2020 . The exes share three kids: sons Camden, 9, and Jaxon, 7, and daughter Saylor, 6.

