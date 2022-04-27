ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blac Chyna’s ex-attorney didn’t see her sign amended ‘Rob & Chyna’ contract

By Eileen Reslen, Marjorie Hernandez
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MkF6X_0fMACtLJ00

Blac Chyna’s former attorney, Walter Mosley, testified Wednesday that he did not witness his client sign an amended contract with E! agreeing to a deadline extension for a Season 2 pick-up of “Rob & Chyna.”

Chyna, 33, is suing the Kardashian-Jenner family for defamation and intentional interference with a contract, alleging the famous family’s influence affected the cancellation of her reality show and therefore cost her economic and emotional damages.

Mosley’s testimony is poignant because Chyna’s attorney in the case, Lynne Ciani, argued in her opening statements that the signature and date on that amended contract in question were not done by Chyna.

Mosley said he “was not” the person who saw Chyna sign the document and said it was the duty of someone else in his office to secure signatures on agreements.

He added that the person who would’ve been tasked with that responsibility is no longer working for his firm, and they are unable to retrieve any of those emails as evidence because they purge former employees’ emails within six months.

Ciani then asked Mosley, “To your knowledge, do you know the signed name on the alleged agreement was actually from Blac Chyna?”

He replied, “I haven’t seen [the agreement] in a while. I’m just a lawyer, not a handwriting expert.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cuTze_0fMACtLJ00
“Rob & Chyna” aired for one season on E! in 2016.
GC Images

Meanwhile, Chyna testified that it appeared to be her signature on the agreement, but she didn’t remember actually signing her name.

She pointed out some differences in the way she writes versus what is in the contract, noting she usually crosses her 7’s and the numbers on the contract did not look the same.

Aside from Mosley representing Chyna as her lawyer in negotiations for Season 2, he also worked as an executive producer on the show.

He testified that towards the end of filming for Season 2, executives at E! and Bunim Murray Productions were not reaching out to him as much.

The attorney said he consistently gave E! executives Chyna’s availability, and shared with them that “there was interests of other networks to film with her.”

Last week, Chyna testified that Mosley and the attorneys representing E! “did something wrong” in negotiating her amended contract, but did not go into further details.

During cross-examination on Wednesday, Michael Rhodes, the Kardashian-Jenners’ defense attorney, asked Mosley if he was aware that his former client made such an allegation against him and planned to sue him.

Mosley replied, “No.”

“Do you think you were above board … and did your best?” Rhodes rebuffed.

“Of course,” Mosley replied.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ymkUz_0fMACtLJ00
Chyna is seeking $109,635,021 in economic damage and $36,000,000 in general damages for emotional distress.
Getty Images

The attorney then further testified that Chyna’s amended contract gave the network until Aug. 1, 2017, to decide whether they would pick up a second season of the “Rob & Chyna” show, but the network never sent him a notice of that decision.

Instead, Rhodes said Mosley billed the network for the $100,000 “kill fee” that was negotiated into Chyna’s amended contract.

Last week, Jeff Jenkins, former co-president of Bunim-Murray and executive producer of Chyna’s reality series, testified that networks including BET, VH1, Lifetime and MTV were uninterested in picking up a solo show about Chyna.

The Kardashian-Jenner family have since filed a motion to dismiss this lawsuit altogether , arguing in part via their attorney that Chyna’s nearly $140 million damages request is based on “unsupported and wildly speculative claims.”

