BAY CITY, MI - The Bay City Commission will be considering two actions that could switch up the plans for the 2022 Feet on the Street season again. A traffic control order is on the agenda for the May 2 commission meeting that would allow the 600 block of Midland Street to be closed this summer for outdoor seating and activities. The order, if approved, would close Midland Street between Henry and Linn streets to motorized traffic from Memorial Day to Labor Day. The order would also allow for a four-way stop to be installed at the intersection of Henry/Midland.

BAY CITY, MI ・ 14 HOURS AGO