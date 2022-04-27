Langley Air Force Base proposes major runway improvements to improve aircraft safety

The move of a Florida training unit to Langley Air Force Base would bring 31 F-22 fighters here. Rob Ostermaier/Daily Press/TNS

The Air Force wants to expand a critical safety feature at Langley Air Force Base: runway shoulders on its 8-26 runway and taxiway.

Langley is the only continental U.S. air base that doesn’t have a full set of these shoulders — only 15% of its runways have them.

On stretches with no shoulders, there are no paved areas off the runway or taxiway to where pilots can pull off if they experience mechanical problems, emergencies or sudden weather issues.

The project involves demolition of some pavement sections, refurbishment of others and adding new shoulders to meet Air Force standards.

If the plan is approved, construction would likely start in fiscal year 2024 or ‘25. It would take 3-5 years.

It is not one of the improvements related to the move of the F-22 Formal Training Unit from Florida to Langley.

The training unit move to Langley would bring 31 F-22 fighters here, as well as 16 T-38s, which are used to represent hostile aircraft. The relocation would bring 760 Air Force personnel and contractors to Langley, which would become home to the 43rd Fighter Squadron, the 43rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, the 2nd Fighter Training Squadron, and the 325th Training Support Squadron.

Because the runway shoulder work would need to be done in 100-year and 500-year floodplains and in wetlands next to the runway, the Air Force is seeking public comment. People can email comment to 633CES.CEIE.NEPAPublicComment@us.af.mil

It will then proceed to a formal environmental assessment, during which the public would again be able to comment.

