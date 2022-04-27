ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Langley Air Force Base proposes major runway improvements to improve aircraft safety

By Dave Ress, Daily Press
Daily Press
Daily Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04xzYy_0fMAAEfI00
The move of a Florida training unit to Langley Air Force Base would bring 31 F-22 fighters here. Rob Ostermaier/Daily Press/TNS

The Air Force wants to expand a critical safety feature at Langley Air Force Base: runway shoulders on its 8-26 runway and taxiway.

Langley is the only continental U.S. air base that doesn’t have a full set of these shoulders — only 15% of its runways have them.

On stretches with no shoulders, there are no paved areas off the runway or taxiway to where pilots can pull off if they experience mechanical problems, emergencies or sudden weather issues.

The project involves demolition of some pavement sections, refurbishment of others and adding new shoulders to meet Air Force standards.

If the plan is approved, construction would likely start in fiscal year 2024 or ‘25. It would take 3-5 years.

It is not one of the improvements related to the move of the F-22 Formal Training Unit from Florida to Langley.

The training unit move to Langley would bring 31 F-22 fighters here, as well as 16 T-38s, which are used to represent hostile aircraft. The relocation would bring 760 Air Force personnel and contractors to Langley, which would become home to the 43rd Fighter Squadron, the 43rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, the 2nd Fighter Training Squadron, and the 325th Training Support Squadron.

Because the runway shoulder work would need to be done in 100-year and 500-year floodplains and in wetlands next to the runway, the Air Force is seeking public comment. People can email comment to 633CES.CEIE.NEPAPublicComment@us.af.mil

It will then proceed to a formal environmental assessment, during which the public would again be able to comment.

Dave Ress, 757-247-4535, dress@dailypress.com

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Photos: Army announces new weapons to replace M4, M249

The U.S. Army has chosen Sig Sauer, Inc to produce its Next Generation Squad Weapon (NGSW), which will replace its M4/M4A1 service rifle and M249 Squad Automatic Weapon (SAW). On Tuesday, the Army announced the decision to go with the Sig Sauer designs after a 27-month selection process that saw the arms company’s design compete against designs submitted by Textron Systems and General Dynamic. Sig Sauer will now produce what is being called the XM5 to replace its M4 service, and the XM250 to replace its M249 squad-level light machine gun.
MILITARY
The Independent

New Air Force One delayed after investigations find drinking, drug use and uncredentialled workers, report says

Two new Air Force One planes are expected to be two years late after production issues risked damage to a jet and investigations reportedly found the supervisor wasn’t credentialed and another employee failed a drug test.The latest incident came in early 2022 when Boeing made two attempts at moving one of the jets from scaffolding onto jacks, which The Wall Street Journal reported were not designed to hold the weight of the aircraft.It follows a previous incident of two mini tequila bottles on one of the two aircraft being built, while another liquor bottle was found outside Boeing’s San...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
Defense One

How Much Can US Howitzers Help Ukraine?

As Russian forces focus on seizing Ukraine’s Donbas, the United States has begun rushing 90 howitzers—the famed 155mm artillery guns used by the U.S. Army and Marine Corps—to help repel the invaders in the flat, largely rural region. But how much will they help?. “Artillery is a...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Langley Air Force Base#Air Base#Us Air Force#F 22#The Air Force#Fighter Squadron
24/7 Wall St.

12 New Weapons the US Is Adding to Its Arsenal

The United States spends more on defense than any country in the world, with a 2023 Department of Defense budget request of $773 billion. This includes $276 billion to be allocated toward procurement, research, development, test, and evaluation of major weapons systems for the U.S. military. Maintaining the most dominant, powerful, and high tech military […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Largest Warship

The United States has had the largest and most powerful navy in the world since World War II. According to several reports, that is no longer true. China has a large fleet, based on the total number of ships, but several of them are extremely small compared to the size of the world’s largest warships […]
MILITARY
The Verge

Kamala Harris to announce US will no longer conduct anti-satellite tests

This evening, Vice President Kamala Harris is announcing that the United States will no longer conduct anti-satellite, or ASAT, missile tests — the practice of using ground-based missiles to destroy satellites in orbit around Earth. Harris is challenging other countries to make the same commitment and establish this policy as a new “norm of responsible behavior in space.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Daily Mail

Navy service member, 29, assigned to San Diego explosive disposal unit, dies in unexplained 'training accident' at Marine Corps base in Hawaii

A 29 year-old Navy explosives expert died during a training event at a Marine Corps base in Hawaii in what military bosses have dubbed a 'training accident.'. Lieutenant Junior Grade Aaron Fowler, 29, who had been assigned to a San Diego-based explosive ordnance disposal unit, was pronounced dead after becoming unresponsive during training at Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kanehoe Bay, according to a statement by the Navy Expeditionary Combat Command Public Affairs.
ACCIDENTS
PC Gamer

US navy successfully tests giant laser against drones

Laser weapons are among the most fun sci-fi futuristic mainstays of videogames. It's always awesome to be tropesing around some game only to pick up a huge laser cannon, like the Spartan Laser from Halo, ready to ruin the enemies day. Though this dude only needs a sniper for the same effect. There's nothing quite like a high powered beam of light to totally annihilate whatever's in its destructive path, even if that's just dirt with a vacuum cleaner.
MILITARY
The Independent

Split verdict in first-ever Air Force general military trial

An Air Force major general in Ohio has been convicted by a military judge of one of three specifications of abusive sexual contact in the first-ever military trial of an Air Force general.The charge faced by Maj. Gen. William Cooley during the weeklong court-martial at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio had three specifications, one alleging a forcible kiss and two alleging forcible touching in 2018. Cooley was convicted Saturday of the forcible kissing specification but acquitted of the other two.Officials said the verdict marks the first court-martial trial and conviction of a general officer in the Air Force’s...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Press

Daily Press

Newport News, VA
3K+
Followers
889
Post
775K+
Views
ABOUT

Online resource for Hampton Roads news and Virginia news, including coverage of Newport News, Hampton and beyond from Daily Press.

 http://www.dailypress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy