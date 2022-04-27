COVID-19: Capital Region Sees New Increases In Cases, Infection Rate; New Breakdown By County

The positive COVID-19 infection rate in the Capital Region continues to rise, and is now among the highest of New York's 10 regions.

In the Capital District, the seven-day average percent of positive COVID-19 tests rose from 11.79 percent on Sunday, April 24 up to 12.46 percent of those tested on Tuesday, April 26, according to the latest update from the state Department of Health.

Statewide, the average infection rate is also on the rise, up to 7.09 percent after staying below 2 percent for several weeks earlier this year.

Nineteen new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in New York in the latest update, including one in Schenectady.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions according to the latest update from the Department of Health on Wednesday, April 27:

Western New York: 16.54 percent;

Finger Lakes: 13.93 percent;

Capital Region : 12.46 percent;

Central New York: 11.66 percent;

Mohawk Valley: 10.33 percent;

Southern Tier: 10.13 percent;

North Country: 8.88 percent;

Long Island: 6.93 percent;

Hudson Valley: 5.33 percent;

New York City: 4.48 percent.

Each region's seven-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

Capital Region

Sunday, April 24: 36.51 new cases;

Monday, April 25: 38.05 new cases;

April 26: 40.07 new cases.

Central New York

April 24: 51.14 new cases;

April 25: 51.36 new cases;

April 26: 50.42 new cases.

Finger Lakes

April 24: 43.19 new cases;

April 25: 43.58 new cases;

April 26: 44.95 new cases.

Long Island

April 24: 30.30 new cases;

April 25: 29.53 new cases;

April 26: 31.15 new cases.

Hudson Valley

April 24: 28.36 new cases;

April 25: 28.31 new cases;

April 26: 29.43 new cases.

Mohawk Valley

April 24: 46.13 new cases;

April 25: 47.19 new cases;

April 26: 47.25 new cases.

New York City

April 24: 26.93 new cases;

April 25: 26.63 new cases;

April 26: 24.50 new cases.

North Country

April 24: 31.47 new cases;

April 25: 32.22 new cases;

April 26: 33.24 new cases.

Southern Tier

April 24: 46.62 new cases;

April 25: 47.41 new cases;

April 26: 48.77 new cases.

Western New York

April 24: 44.17 new cases;

April 25: 46.58 new cases;

April 26: 49.41 new cases.

The latest breakdown of new and total COVID-19 cases in the Capital Region since the pandemic began, by county:

Albany: 137 new (61,114 since March 2020);

Saratoga: 130 (47,889);

Schenectady: 67 (33,960);

Rensselaer: 65 (32,574);

Greene: 27 (8,853);

Columbia: 13 (10,356).

The latest breakdown of COVID-19 deaths in the Capital Region as of April 27:

Albany: 518;

Saratoga: 330;

Schenectady: 301;

Rensselaer: 251;

Columbia: 140;

Greene: 125.

Forty-eight new COVID-19 patients were admitted into New York hospitals in the past 24 hours as the number being treated for the virus rose to 1,774.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 95 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 86.8 percent are fully vaccinated.

The CDC said that 90.1 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 76.8 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of April 27, 972,023 (107 new) first doses have been administered to Capital Region residents, while 889,188 (111 new) have completed the process.

In the region, there have also been a total of 513,728 booster shots administered, including 1,667 in the past 24 hours and 10,320 in the previous seven days.

"We have the tools to move forward safely through this pandemic - vaccines, boosters, tests, and treatment," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "If you haven't already, schedule your vaccination and get boosted for additional protection as soon as you're eligible.

"Remember to get tested if you're feeling sick, and if you are positive, talk to your doctor about treatment," she continued. "Let's continue looking out for each other so we can keep our loved ones safe and healthy."