ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

COVID-19: Capital Region Sees New Increases In Cases, Infection Rate; New Breakdown By County

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

The positive COVID-19 infection rate in the Capital Region continues to rise, and is now among the highest of New York's 10 regions.

In the Capital District, the seven-day average percent of positive COVID-19 tests rose from 11.79 percent on Sunday, April 24 up to 12.46 percent of those tested on Tuesday, April 26, according to the latest update from the state Department of Health.

Statewide, the average infection rate is also on the rise, up to 7.09 percent after staying below 2 percent for several weeks earlier this year.

Nineteen new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in New York in the latest update, including one in Schenectady.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions according to the latest update from the Department of Health on Wednesday, April 27:

  • Western New York: 16.54 percent;
  • Finger Lakes: 13.93 percent;
  • Capital Region : 12.46 percent;
  • Central New York: 11.66 percent;
  • Mohawk Valley: 10.33 percent;
  • Southern Tier: 10.13 percent;
  • North Country: 8.88 percent;
  • Long Island: 6.93 percent;
  • Hudson Valley: 5.33 percent;
  • New York City: 4.48 percent.

Each region's seven-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

Capital Region

  • Sunday, April 24: 36.51 new cases;
  • Monday, April 25: 38.05 new cases;
  • April 26: 40.07 new cases.

Central New York

  • April 24: 51.14 new cases;
  • April 25: 51.36 new cases;
  • April 26: 50.42 new cases.

Finger Lakes

  • April 24: 43.19 new cases;
  • April 25: 43.58 new cases;
  • April 26: 44.95 new cases.

Long Island

  • April 24: 30.30 new cases;
  • April 25: 29.53 new cases;
  • April 26: 31.15 new cases.

Hudson Valley

  • April 24: 28.36 new cases;
  • April 25: 28.31 new cases;
  • April 26: 29.43 new cases.

Mohawk Valley

  • April 24: 46.13 new cases;
  • April 25: 47.19 new cases;
  • April 26: 47.25 new cases.

New York City

  • April 24: 26.93 new cases;
  • April 25: 26.63 new cases;
  • April 26: 24.50 new cases.

North Country

  • April 24: 31.47 new cases;
  • April 25: 32.22 new cases;
  • April 26: 33.24 new cases.

Southern Tier

  • April 24: 46.62 new cases;
  • April 25: 47.41 new cases;
  • April 26: 48.77 new cases.

Western New York

  • April 24: 44.17 new cases;
  • April 25: 46.58 new cases;
  • April 26: 49.41 new cases.

The latest breakdown of new and total COVID-19 cases in the Capital Region since the pandemic began, by county:

  • Albany: 137 new (61,114 since March 2020);
  • Saratoga: 130 (47,889);
  • Schenectady: 67 (33,960);
  • Rensselaer: 65 (32,574);
  • Greene: 27 (8,853);
  • Columbia: 13 (10,356).

The latest breakdown of COVID-19 deaths in the Capital Region as of April 27:

  • Albany: 518;
  • Saratoga: 330;
  • Schenectady: 301;
  • Rensselaer: 251;
  • Columbia: 140;
  • Greene: 125.

Forty-eight new COVID-19 patients were admitted into New York hospitals in the past 24 hours as the number being treated for the virus rose to 1,774.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 95 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 86.8 percent are fully vaccinated.

The CDC said that 90.1 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 76.8 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of April 27, 972,023 (107 new) first doses have been administered to Capital Region residents, while 889,188 (111 new) have completed the process.

In the region, there have also been a total of 513,728 booster shots administered, including 1,667 in the past 24 hours and 10,320 in the previous seven days.

"We have the tools to move forward safely through this pandemic - vaccines, boosters, tests, and treatment," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "If you haven't already, schedule your vaccination and get boosted for additional protection as soon as you're eligible.

"Remember to get tested if you're feeling sick, and if you are positive, talk to your doctor about treatment," she continued. "Let's continue looking out for each other so we can keep our loved ones safe and healthy."

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Voice

Driver Runs Over Road Rage Victim Repeatedly In Horrifying Footage Of Elizabeth Attack

Horrifying footage of a 56-year-old driver repeatedly running over following a minor crash in Elizabeth is circulating on social media. The footage shows Vincent Jean charging at the victim in his silver Mitsubishi SUV, as she tries to run away, plowing her from the sidewalk onto the lawn of a home near Salem Avenue and Aberdeen Road the morning of Wednesday, April 13, the Union County Prosecutor's Office confirmed.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
New York City, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
City
Schenectady, NY
New York City, NY
Vaccines
City
Rose, NY
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
WIBX 950

Top 5 Worst Places to Live In New York State

New York State is one of those states that has a reputation that isn't warranted from other parts of the country. It's so misinterpreted. When people think of New York, what do they imagine? They picture New York City first and foremost. That's natural, it's the same name as the state and is the biggest city in the country, but I have officially lost count how many people assume that when I say I am from New York State, that I live in a big city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Fatal European Virus Spreading Across New York

A virus from Europe that kills most infected humans, especially children, has now been found in birds in the Hudson Valley and other parts of New York. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation confirmed late last week that the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) virus has been found in multiple wild bird species in several areas of New York State.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

New Omicron Variant BA.2.12.1 Now Dominant In New York, Driving Infections; Strain Up 47% Nationwide In Past Week

Click here to read the full article. In February, New York State Health officials identified a small number of new Covid cases related to a new, even more infectious subvariant of Omicron BA.2. Dubbed BA.2.12.1, it made up only 3% of all new cases in the state for that month. Figures released today by the CDC indicate that in the past eight weeks BA.2.12.1 has not only outcompeted BA.2 in terms of growth, but it has now become the dominant variant in the region made up of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. The CDC data indicates that BA.12.2 now...
PUBLIC HEALTH
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
deseret.com

As COVID-19 variants rise, here are the COVID symptoms to watch out for

Multiple coronavirus variants — and subvariants of those variants — are spreading throughout the United States and the world, raising questions about which COVID-19 symptoms to look out for. The backdrop: New COVID-19 variants are popping up all over the world right now. Some of the variants are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Region#Covid#Long Island#Central New York#The Department Of Health#Western New York#Finger Lakes#Southern#North Country
Daily Voice

Beloved Mom Of 2, NJ College Student Dies Suddenly, 28

Beloved mother of two and New Jersey college student Avinique Sabree Marshall-Bethea died unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 19. She was 28. Born in Trenton, Avinique grew up in Lawrence and Ewing and graduated from Lawrence High School, her obituary says. Avinique later earned an Associate’s Degree from Rowan University and...
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Missing NY Girls Found In Poughkeepsie, Report Says

Two New York girls who were reported missing earlier this month have been found safe in the Hudson Valley, according to a new report from the Bronx Times. Scarlett Rivera, age 14, and 13-year-old Mariah Sanchez were reported missing after they were last seen leaving their home in the Bronx at about 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, according to the New York City Police Department.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Daily Voice

New York State Police Search For Missing 17-Year-Old

Police have asked the public for help locating a missing teenager from New York who was last seen more than a week ago.Brandon King was last seen leaving his Franklin County residence in the town of Malone at about 7 a.m. on Friday, April 15, New York State Police reported on Tuesday, April 26.Malo…
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Power 93.7 WBLK

Massive Temperature Drop Expected In New York

This weekend was the perfect weather weekend and finally felt like Spring but we are set to see a massive drop in our high temperatures over the next 24 hours. A huge cold front is moving across New York and with that cold front is a rain/snow mix and cold temperatures.
BUFFALO, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
261K+
Followers
41K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy