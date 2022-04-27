Two teens injured in accidental shooting at Decatur restaurant, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Dekalb County police say a 62-year-old man has been arrested after he shot and killed a gas station clerk in DeKalb County Tuesday. Dekalb County police said that just before 4:30 a.m. Tuesday a worker at the Valero gas station on Candler Road off of I-20 east got into an argument with a customer.
ATLANTA — An arrest has been made Tuesday in connection to the murder of a young man who was found shot and killed in the bushes near his Stone Mountain home. According to the DeKalb County Sheriff, a 22-year-old has been arrested without incident for the malice murder of 20-year-old David Hayman. Hayman was found shot and killed on March 31 in the 500 block of Watson Bay Trail in DeKalb County.
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The Lagrange Police Department is investigating a murder/aggravated assault case and seeks public help identifying the suspect(s). On April 24, 2022, at 8:30 p.m., the Atlanta Police Department alerted the Lagrange Police Department about a person who arrived at the Grady Memorial Hospital around 1 a.m. suffering from a gunshot wound. […]
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
When Mexican police found a pile of about 150 skulls in a cave near the Guatemalan border, they thought they were looking at a crime scene, and took the bones to the state capital. It turns out it was a very cold case. It took a decade of tests and...
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
A juvenile has been arrested in connection with the death of Lily Peters, the 10-year-old girl whose body was found Monday morning in a wooded area in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, police said in a press conference on Tuesday evening. "Earlier this evening we arrested a juvenile suspect in this case,"...
ATLANTA — A dispute over a stolen cellphone ended with a teen pointing a gun at a group of people along the Atlanta BeltLine. No one was hurt, but the witnesses told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington the experience has been disturbing. She spoke with Ralph Mitchell, who had the gun pointed at his stomach.
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia social workers say that before a Gwinnett home burned down, killing a 10-year-old girl inside, it was a “house of horrors” where the children didn’t even know how to use toilet paper. The home on Beaver Road in Loganville burned down...
LAGRANGE — Police say an Atlanta teen who was left at an Atlanta hospital with gunshot wounds and later died was shot leaving a rap show at a LaGrange Club. LaGrange Police said that Nasr Midian Kahenti Atun El Bebley-Calvin, of Atlanta, had been in LaGrange with a group of rappers performing at Club TRU in LaGrange Saturday night.
How was a man in a Louisiana prison who was supposed to be on suicide watch allowed to smoke insecticide, leading to his death?. That's the question Jennifer Bartie wants answered. The man was her son, 37-year-old Javon Kennerson, who died in December 2020 several weeks after falling into a sudden and severe mental health emergency.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
ATLANTA — A prosecutor investigating the death of slain Atlanta rapper, Archie Eversole, said he did make a statement implicating his brother in his death. ’ was shot on March 25, on Golf Vista Circle. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries on...
ATLANTA — Two people who helped save a baby from being kidnapped while on the Atlanta BeltLine last week said Tuesday that they didn’t have time to think or be afraid; they jumped in to help, instantly and instinctively. It was Thursday, April 21, at about 11:00 a.m.,...
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Hall County teen was arrested after attacking a fellow student during school. Joshua Lionel Jackson, 17, of Flowery Branch assaulted and seriously injured a 15-year-old fellow Johnson High School student, police said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The incident...
