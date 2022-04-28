ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poway, CA

Missing 13-year-old Girl in Poway Found Safe

 3 days ago
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department has located a missing teenager and her dog in Poway.

13-year-old Cassidy Chan and her family dog, Lucy, were found safe around 7:00 p.m.Wednesday near their home in the northern unincorporated area of Poway. Both are doing okay and were being reunited with their family.

In a statement, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said, "We appreciate the outpouring of support from the community, especially from the many people who came forward to offer their assistance in the search for Cassidy and Lucy. We also want to thank the media for their assistance."

The Sheriff's Department says they had multiple resources working on this case, saying deputies with the Poway Sheriff's Station worked closely with the Sheriff's Juvenile Services Group and Sheriff's ASTREA (helicopter) to locate Cassidy and Lucy.

They issued a special thank you to the Sheriff's Search and Rescue (SAR) Unit. The all-volunteer unit performs wilderness and urban rescues, as well as searches for missing and at-risk persons. Teams are available 24 hours per day to respond to local, state and federal agency requests.

(Photo San Diego Sheriff's Department)

