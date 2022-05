The Retreat at Elcot Park is a hotel with a rich history. Built in the early 19th century by industrialist Anthony Bushby Bacon, the west Berkshire country house – rendered in stately red brick and set amongst 16 glorious acres of wilderness – has traded hands countless times since then: the mother of Percy Bysshe Shelley moved here after the death of the Romantic poet; it was later purchased by Sir Richard Vincent Sutton, the sixth baronet of Norwood Park; and then became a series of slightly staid hotels. But now, the building has been acquired by The Signet Collection, the group behind The Mitre near Hampton Court, the lovingly restored bolthole which became a Vogue favourite last summer as Covid restrictions loosened but international travel remained difficult. The result? A sumptuous new hideaway with meticulously designed suites, restaurants and an expansive spa.

