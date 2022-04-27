ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool overwhelms Villarreal 2-0, on course for CL final

By STEVE DOUGLAS AP Sports Writer
Porterville Recorder
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool looks like being one European giant too many for Villarreal. Wins in the Champions League semifinals are rarely as routine as Liverpool’s 2-0 first-leg victory on Wednesday over the Spanish underdog, which appears to have finally come unstuck on a fairytale run that has already accounted...

www.recorderonline.com

