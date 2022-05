CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Blustery winds and clouds will be the prominent factor in our weather over the next 24 hours. An area of low pressure that brought active weather to the region is moving past our area through the end of the weekend. A few showers remain possible tonight into early Sunday, though mostly dry weather will be found after that. Lows fall toward the mid 40s tonight, and highs only reach the upper 40s and low 50s Sunday.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 7 HOURS AGO