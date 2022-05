PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland and surrounding metro areas could collect up to an inch of rain total in a 24 hour period from Friday night to Saturday night. Saturday also wraps up the month of April. Monitoring the rainfall for the month at PDX we find ourselves climbing up the ladder to 4th place, and counting. The day isn’t over yet. There’s still a chance to surpass the record for April which is 5.26 inches. That was in 1993.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 15 HOURS AGO