Travis Scott Announces Festival Return: Everything That's Happened Since Rapper's Astroworld Tragedy

Travis Scott will make his return to the festival scene after the deadly 2021 Astroworld festival.

Following the horrific tragedy which left ten people dead from compression asphyxia during a crowd surge, the rapper, 30, will perform at the Primavera Festival later this year with dates lined up in Buenos Aires, Santiago and São Paulo.

According to the Hollywood Reporter , the São Paulo festival runs from Oct. 31 to Nov. 6, while Buenos Aires and Santiago run Nov. 7-13.

This will be the first time Scott has been asked to perform since the horrific events at his self produced Astroworld Music Festival in Houston's NRG Park last November. The "SICKO MODE" artist was dropped from appearances at Day N Vegas, Coachella, and a multitude of other scheduled performances following the terrifying ordeal. The release of Scott’s new album, Utopia, was also put on hold.

A mountain of lawsuits were filed against Scott, Live Nation and others involved in putting together the deadly event by attendees who were injured in the crowd rush. A congressional investigation was also launched into the festival to see if safety measures were put in place to ensure the safety of concert goers.

The Grammy Award winning rapper has kept a relatively low profile since the incident, staying focused on the birth of his baby boy with Kylie Jenner who they welcomed in February.

As OK! previously reported , Scott was M.I.A. from premiere of The Kardashians on Hulu after a source revealed he "thought it was best" if he skipped the event so the focus would remain on the show.

"Travis thought that if he was at the premiere, he would have taken away from what the night was meant to be," the insider dished. "He has a lot of things to deal with and if he was out at a premiere having a fun times, he knows exactly how that would look like."

"He is not interested in playing that game," the insider continued. "He is interested in being in a place where everything goes smoothly and him not being there is what needed to happen."