Migratory birds arriving in Alaska this year may bring avian flu with them

By KYUK
KYUK
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConcerns about avian flu are increasing as the spring migration to Alaska from the lower 48 and Asia gets underway. Although it poses no serious risk to people, the highly infectious H5N1 virus strain has been detected in wild birds in dozens of states, but the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Migratory Birds#Avian Flu#Wild Birds#Dead Birds#H5n1#State Veterinarian
