ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Ida permanently retired from list of Atlantic hurricane names

By Scott Lewis, Nexstar Media Wire
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oDBUi_0fM9r3OF00

GENEVA, Switzerland ( KLFY ) — The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has officially retired the name “Ida” from the list of Atlantic hurricane names due to the destruction it caused in Louisiana in 2021.

The WMO said instead, the name “Imani” will be put into the rotation as an “I” name for hurricanes.

Photos: Hurricane Ida damage

Hurricane names are rotated every six years unless a storm is so deadly its name gets retired, like Ida. The WMO said 94 names have been retired from the Atlantic hurricane list since 1953.

Since 1953, Atlantic tropical storms have been named from lists originated by the National Hurricane Center . They are now maintained and updated by an international committee, the WMO.

The original name lists featured only women’s names. In 1979, men’s names were introduced and they now alternate with the women’s names. Six lists are used in rotation. Thus, the 2021 list will be used again in 2027.

When it comes to named storms, 2021 was the third most active year ever, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. There were so many strong storms, the WMO’s list of alphabetized names ran out of letters.

Ida, a category 4 hurricane, was 2021’s most destructive storm. The hurricane was responsible for 55 deaths directly and 32 deaths indirectly, according to the WMO.

Below is a chart of the rotation of Atlantic hurricane names:

2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 Supplemental names
Ana Alex Arlene Alberto Andrea Arthur Adria
Bill Bonnie Bret Beryl Barry Bertha Braylen
Claudette Colin Cindy Chris Chantal Cristobal Caridad
Danny Danielle Don Debby Dexter Dolly Deshawn
Elsa Earl Emily Ernesto Erin Edouard Emery
Fred Fiona Franklin Francine Fernand Fay Foster
Grace Gaston Gert Gordon Gabrielle Gonzalo Gemma
Henri Hermine Harold Helene Humberto Hanna Heath
Ida Ian Idalia Isaac Imelda Isaias Isla
Julian Julia Jose Joyce Jerry Josephine Jacobus
Kate Karl Katia Kirk Karen Kyle Kenzie
Larry Lisa Lee Leslie Lorenzo Leah Lucio
Mindy Martin Margot Milton Melissa Marco Makayla
Nicholas Nicole Nigel Nadine Nestor Nana Nolan
Odette Owen Ophelia Oscar Olga Omar Orlanda
Peter Paula Philippe Patty Pablo Paulette Pax
Rose Richard Rina Rafael Rebekah Rene Ronin
Sam Shary Sean Sara Sebastien Sally Sophie
Teresa Tobias Tammy Tony Tanya Teddy Tayshaun
Victor Virginie Vince Valerie Van Vicky Viviana
Wanda Walter Whitney William Wendy Wilfred Will
(Credit: WMO)

When there are so many storms the list is exhausted from A to W, the World Meteorological Organization has switched to using Greek letters in the past. However, the organization decided to end that practice last year, calling it confusing.

Starting this hurricane season, if the primary list is exhausted, the list of supplemental names (above) will be used after “Walter.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Dashcam shows fireball across sky in Mississippi

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – NASA and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) confirmed that a fireball could be heard in South Mississippi on Wednesday, April 27. NASA believes the meteor was about a foot in diameter, weighing about 90 pounds. Officials believe it traveled parallel to the Mississippi River at about 55,000 miles per […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

People who knew parents of woman found dead on couch left stunned

SLAUGHTER, La. (BRPROUD) — A 36-year-old woman was found dead in January after wasting away on a couch, possibly after years of neglect from her parents. People who knew the family are shocked. Investigators say Lacey Fletcher was disabled and in the care of her parents, Sheila and Clay Fletcher. Her father, Clay Fletcher, resigned […]
SLAUGHTER, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
WKRG News 5

1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Crestview

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol reported one woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash occurred Wednesday night. FHP says the crash happened around 10 p.m. last night on State Road 85 in Crestview. The Sedan the woman was driving was heading northbound on SR 85 approaching Shoal River bridge. During which she lost […]
CRESTVIEW, FL
WKRG News 5

Theodore woman identified as suspect in Pascagoula shooting

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WKRG) — Pascagoula Police took a Theodore woman into custody for a shooting that occurred Wednesday, April 27 near Cambridge Drive.  Ebony Spivery is a suspect in a shooting that happened at about 5:30 p.m. near the 5100 block of Cambridge Drive. No one was injured during the shooting, according to a Facebook […]
PASCAGOULA, MS
WKRG News 5

Beloved Ocean Springs rooster believed to have been killed

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – Ocean Springs community members are mourning the loss of a well-known rooster that they believe was killed. The Hattiesburg American reported the city is home to multiple chickens that roam the streets. Many neighbors love them, while others don’t. Carl the Rooster grew to become a well-known chicken that roamed […]
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Hurricane#Hurricane Hanna#Hurricane Hermine#Hurricane Isaias#Wmo
WKRG News 5

Mike Durant visits Dothan; speaks on recent criticism

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Mike Durant, a businessman and former prisoner of war has battled criticism from his opponents recently for not committing to debates. There have been six senate forums, Rep. Mo Brooks and Katie Britt have both attended — Durant has only attended one in November. “We have no issue with a debate […]
DOTHAN, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile police chase ends on I-10

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said an attempted traffic stop turned into a car and foot chase down I-10 on Saturday, April 30. Officers said they attempted to pull a Chrysler over on Dauphin Island Parkway and Riverside Drive but when the driver refused to stop the chase started going […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Sports
WKRG News 5

Missing man crashes in Okaloosa Co., found the next day

LAUREL HILL, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol said a missing 72-year-old man was found after a crash off Highway 602 Thursday, April 27. Donnie Barrow was reported missing by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday in the Laurel Hill area. FHP believes the crash happened at about 4:30 p.m. before an officer found him […]
WKRG News 5

Convicted child molester sentenced to life in prison

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday. Darrel Swearingen, 48, is a six-time convicted felon and was convicted of lewd and lascivious molestation of a child. It took a jury 17 minutes to find Swearingen guilty of the charges. Circuit Court Judge Timothy Register then […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy