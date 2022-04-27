ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts Hosted DT Darius Philon On A Visit

By Nate Bouda
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Indianapolis Colts brought in free agent DT Darius Philon for a visit on Wednesday, according to Field Yates. Philon has ties to new Colts defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, as they were together...

NFL
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
Arizona Cardinals
