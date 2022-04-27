Colts Hosted DT Darius Philon On A Visit

Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft is in the books and while the Indianapolis Colts didn’t have a first round pick they still seemingly came out ahead as the Tennessee Titans sent wide receiver A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles, there was only one quarterback selected in the first 32 picks (Kenny Pickett to the Steelers), a slew of wide receivers went off the board and it was the first draft in 31 years where no offensive player was selected in the first five picks.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO