The City of Oxford, AL along with the Calhoun County Economic Development Council announced an additional $46.5 million investment by Kronospan. Tuesday night the Oxford City Council approved tax abatements for the non-educational portion on new equipment to enhance their production capabilities, building modifications, and a wastewater treatment plant. In addition, ten new jobs will be created. EDC Executive Director Don Hopper says, “I believe any time a company chooses to expand in Calhoun County, that is the greatest compliment we can receive. We are proud that Kronospan continues to grow here in Oxford.”

OXFORD, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO