Comfort Systems: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $86.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of $2.40. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were 91 cents per share.

The heating, ventilation and air conditioning company posted revenue of $885.2 million in the period.

