CACI International: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) _ CACI International Inc. (CACI) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $95.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $4.04. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $4.64 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.79 per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $1.58 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.65 billion.

CACI International expects full-year earnings in the range of $17.51 to $17.93 per share, with revenue in the range of $6.2 billion to $6.25 billion.

CACI International shares have increased slightly more than 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $278.48, a climb of roughly 10% in the last 12 months.

