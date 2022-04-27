Las Vegas Sands: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) _ Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $2.53 billion, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Las Vegas-based company said it had profit of $3.31. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 40 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 24 cents per share.

The casino operator posted revenue of $943 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.14 billion.

