Evans Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) _ Evans Bancorp Inc. (EVBN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $4.7 million.

The bank, based in Williamsville, New York, said it had earnings of 86 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $21.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $20.9 million, which missed Street forecasts.

