Tronox: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GRIMSBY, Britain (AP) _ Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $16 million.

The Grimsby, Britain-based company said it had profit of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 60 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The producer of titanium ore and titanium dioxide posted revenue of $965 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $937.6 million.

Tronox expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.08 to $3.59 per share.

