John B. Sanfilippo: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ELGIN, Ill. (AP) _ John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. (JBSS) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $11.9 million.

The Elgin, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $1.02 per share.

The peanut and tree nut producer posted revenue of $218.6 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JBSS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JBSS