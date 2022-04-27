PTC Inc.: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) _ PTC Inc. (PTC) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $89.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had net income of 76 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.39 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.10 per share.

The product development software maker posted revenue of $505.2 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $479.4 million.

PTC Inc. expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.91 billion to $1.98 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PTC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PTC