Northeast Community Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) _ Northeast Community Bancorp Inc. (NECB) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $3.6 million.

The bank, based in White Plains, New York, said it had earnings of 23 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $13.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $12 million, missing Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NECB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NECB