Everest Re: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) _ Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $297.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of $7.56. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $10.31 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $8.32 per share.

The reinsurance company posted revenue of $2.9 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.05 billion.

