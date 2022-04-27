Tyler Technologies: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) _ Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $40 million.

The Plano, Texas-based company said it had net income of 94 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.90 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.77 per share.

The information management software provider posted revenue of $456.1 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $435.3 million.

Tyler Technologies expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.48 to $7.64 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.84 billion to $1.87 billion.

