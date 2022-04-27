Helmerich & Payne: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TULSA, Okla. (AP) _ Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 17 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 32 cents per share.

The oil and gas well-drilling contractor posted revenue of $467.6 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $441.1 million.

