Tyreke Key signs with Tennessee

A Tennessee native will finish his college basketball career with the Volunteers.

Tyreke Key, a graduate transfer who has spent the last four years at Indiana State, signed an Institutional Aid agreement with the Vols.

Key, a native of Celina, Tennessee, was the state’s Class A Mr. Basketball in 2017. He appeared in 114 games for the Sycamores and made 97 starts between 2017-21.

Key elected to play a fifth season for Indiana State in 2021-22, but was forced to miss the entire campaign following shoulder surgery in November.

He leaves the Sycamores as their sixth-leading career scorer, amassing 1,650 points.

Key was a first-team All-Missouri Valley Conference performer in 2020 and 2021, receiving second team all-conference honors in 2019.

He was a member of the league’s all-freshman team in 2018.