ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celina, TN

Tyreke Key signs with Tennessee

By Ken Lay
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42hQvo_0fM9lRt600

A Tennessee native will finish his college basketball career with the Volunteers.

Tyreke Key, a graduate transfer who has spent the last four years at Indiana State, signed an Institutional Aid agreement with the Vols.

Key, a native of Celina, Tennessee, was the state’s Class A Mr. Basketball in 2017. He appeared in 114 games for the Sycamores and made 97 starts between 2017-21.

Key elected to play a fifth season for Indiana State in 2021-22, but was forced to miss the entire campaign following shoulder surgery in November.

He leaves the Sycamores as their sixth-leading career scorer, amassing 1,650 points.

Key was a first-team All-Missouri Valley Conference performer in 2020 and 2021, receiving second team all-conference honors in 2019.

He was a member of the league’s all-freshman team in 2018.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Two more Huskers enter Transfer Portal

Two more Huskers have announced that they will be joining wide receiver Latrell Neville in the transfer portal. In addition, defensive lineman Chris Walker and outside linebacker Damian Jackson have shown up in the transfer portal. Jackson was one of the more remarkable stories of recent memory in the Husker program. He was a former Navy SEAL who had never played football before arriving in Lincoln. “I think just being in the military and being part of the SEAL program just really instills in you how to be a really good teammate,” Jackson said last year. “I think a lot of the...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee College Basketball
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Basketball
City
Celina, TN
City
Campaign, TN
WILX-TV

Gonzaga Loses Another Hoop Starter

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Gonzaga guard Rasir Bolton has become the fifth starter to declare for the NBA draft. He announced his decision on social media. Bolton played one season at Penn State and two more at Iowa State before transferring to Gonzaga. He is eligible for a second season at Gonzaga due to a COVID-19 waiver granted to all players who competed in 2020-21. Four other Gonzaga starters have submitted their names to the draft, including projected first-round pick Chet Holmgren, forward Drew Timme (TIH’-mee), wing Julian Strawther and point guard Andrew Nembhard.
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indiana State#Volunteers#Institutional Aid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WATE

WATCH: Tim Owens goes one-on-one with the Vols catcher Evan Russell

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After last season Evan Russell wasn’t sure he was going to return to Tennessee for his Super Senior season, but a conversation with Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello changed his mind. “Without him I don’t know if I’d still be playing,” said Russell. “I don’t know if I would have continued […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WLKY.com

Louisville commit leaving Male High School to play in Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — University of Louisville basketball commit Kaleb Glenn announced on Friday he will play his final year of high school at La Lumiere School in La Porte, Indiana. La Lumiere School is a "co-educational boarding and day prep school," according to the school's website. The forward has...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Yardbarker

Titans Start Day Two Flush With Draft Capital

NASHVILLE – Everything comes at a cost. But Jon Robinson’s wheeling and dealing Thursday during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft netted him more draft capital than he has had in a long time. In trading wide receiver A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles and unloading...
NASHVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Vols unload six homers in two-inning span, rip Tigers 17-4

KNOXVILLE — It wasn’t as easy as the final score suggests, but the top-ranked Tennessee baseball team got the job done in one-sided fashion on Friday night. The Vols mustered an astonishing power surge in the late going and opened their three-game Southeastern Conference series with No. 17 Auburn with a 17-4 win.
KNOXVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The most improved rosters after the 2022 NFL Draft

That’s a wrap on the 2022 NFL Draft! Over the last three days, there were some interesting trades, obvious reaches, and incredible steals. Prospects like Malik Willis and Nakobe Dean dropped into the third round, while guys like Cole Strange and Quay Walker were selected higher than anticipated. A...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

103K+
Followers
149K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy