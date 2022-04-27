St. Joe: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (AP) _ The St. Joe Co. (JOE) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $13.4 million.

The Panama City Beach, Florida-based company said it had net income of 23 cents per share.

The real estate development company posted revenue of $64.9 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JOE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JOE