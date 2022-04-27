Bel Fuse: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) _ Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFA) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $5.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Jersey City, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 38 cents.

The maker of electronic products for circuits posted revenue of $136.7 million in the period.

Bel Fuse shares have increased 42% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $21.35, a climb of 31% in the last 12 months.

