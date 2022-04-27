Encompass Health: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) _ Encompass Health Corp. (EHC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $87.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Birmingham, Alabama-based company said it had net income of 87 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to extinguish debt, were 97 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 93 cents per share.

The rehabilitation hospital operator posted revenue of $1.33 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.32 billion.

Encompass Health expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.83 to $4.19 per share, with revenue in the range of $5.38 billion to $5.5 billion.

