ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Little Rock, AR

It Will Be a Crying Shame if Hogs Become Dickey-Stephens Park’s Only Big Baseball Draw

By Brent Birch
bestofarkansassports.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday night in North Little Rock, the Arkansas baseball team narrowly escaped embarrassment by eking past a sub-.500 UCA squad 2-1 in 10 innings in front of a sell-out crowd of 10,333 people. The Razorbacks have now won 18 consecutive midweek games and are undefeated in their last...

www.bestofarkansassports.com

Comments / 0

Related
KATV

Sully Says: Van Horn and Pittman

If it were up to Dave Van Horn, Arkansas would have played the other in-state schools years ago. He knows a loss to UCA, Little Rock, A-State, or UAPB would be no more than a ripple in their Top 5 or 10 pond. These games are good for baseball in the state.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Hutch Post

Wind Surge win Thursday in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Wind Surge scored seven runs on nine hits to win 7-4 in game two of the six-game series against the Arkansas Travelers behind an efficient start from Louie Varland on the mound. Wichita grabbed an early second inning 3-0 lead from smart base running...
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Little Rock, AR
Sports
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Sports
City
Cabot, AR
North Little Rock, AR
Sports
City
North Little Rock, AR
Ash Jurberg

The richest woman in Arkansas

According to the latest Forbes billionaire list, there are 2,688 billionaires in the world. A few of these live in Arkansas- with the familiar names of Jim and Ron Walton at the top of the list.
ARKANSAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

The Tulsa woman giving away billions

I write a lot of business and finance stories. Usually focusing on people who have amassed billion-dollar fortunes. But what I try to find is inspiring stories of people who prefer to donate their money rather than buy huge mansions and private jets.
TULSA, OK
Axios NW Arkansas

3 must-try rooftop bars in Northwest Arkansas

Enjoy a drink with a view at these spots as the weather heats up.Why it matters: Getting outdoors and looking over familiar areas from a different perspective can lift your spirit, especially if you're lifting spirits. 1. The Preacher's SonDetails: Grab a celebratory drink atop this restored, historic church in Bentonville.Of note: The rooftop is open weather permitting — and closed Sundays.Address: 201 N.W. A St. The rooftop of The Preacher's Son. Worth Sparkman/ Axios2. Feed and FollyDetails: A lively, laid-back hangout serving local food and drinks in Fayetteville.Perks: A menu of "destination" cocktails highlighting different countries — including the Zelenskyy (Ukraine — vodka, lichi, lemon juice, ginger liqueur) and Copenhagen Sling (Denmark — Danish aquavit, orgeat, lemon juice, angostura and lemon bitters).Address: 110 S. College Ave. Eat and drink al fresco. Photo courtesy of Feed and Folly3. Dickson Street PubDetails: Enjoy a cold pint and some of the best views in Fayetteville from this rooftop patio.Go when: you want a lively night out and don't mind mingling with the college crowd.Address: 303 W. Dickson St. Photo courtesy of Dickson Street Pub
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fernando Valenzuela
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Field#Baseball Games#League Park#Minor League Baseball#Baseball Teams#Uca#Arkansas Travelers#The Arkansas Travelers#Major League Baseball#The Texas League
KHBS

'Arkansas in a pandemic breathing space,' according to UAMS forecast

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to Arkansas health experts, COVID-19 numbers throughout the state are flat — especially compared to January’s omicron spike. Fayetteville Health Officer Dr. Marti Sharkey said the news is somewhat optimistic but offers caution as case counts also aren't decreasing. “I would say somewhere...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
THV11

Arkansas family catches bear on Ring doorbell camera

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Springtime in Arkansas brings many things – blooming plants, warmer weather, and even animals too. It's something that some in North Little Rock are already seeing. Unfortunately, these specific animals are quite large--they're bears--and officials urge you to keep your distance if you come across one.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
Kait 8

Arkansas trooper awarded second national title, recognized for service

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - An Arkansas State trooper is being recognized again for his dedication to the natural state. The American Association of State Troopers announced Wednesday that Spencer Morris, 34, of Crittenden County, was selected from a group of 27 state troopers across the U.S. to receive the National Trooper of the Year title.
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy