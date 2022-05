LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – New Mexico State offensive lineman Sage Doxtater was taken in the 2021 Canadian Football League draft, but elected to spurn the pros and return for his senior year with the Aggies. That bet may have paid off in a big way. Doxtater wasn’t selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, […]

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 33 MINUTES AGO