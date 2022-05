Stephen Curry put on a fabulous performance against the Denver Nuggets in Game 5 of their first-round series. In what proved to be the closeout game for the Warriors, Curry was pivotal in helping the Warriors put an end to the series and move on to the second round. Curry has been great in the series, and was happy to get the job done, and celebrated with his daughter Ryan after the game in a heartwarming moment.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO