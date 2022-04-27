ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Elden Ring Laskyar Ruins guide

By Jason Venter
Polygon
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaskyar Ruins is a dungeon in Elden Ring’s Liurnia of the Lakes region, where you can find the Wraith Calling Bell. In this Elden Ring Laskyar Ruins guide, we’ll tell you where to find the dungeon, what loot to expect, and enemies you’ll encounter. Laskyar Ruins...

www.polygon.com

ComicBook

Elden Ring Update Fixes Broken Boss Fights

Elden Ring received a new update this week, a hotfix for the larger 1.04 patch which released not long ago. This update largely deals with bosses with at least three of its five main points dealing with several specific changes to certain bosses as well a general answer for situations where bosses would sometimes die at unintended times. The update in question is now live in Elden Ring and should be ready to download on the PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

How to use Great Runes in Elden Ring

Survive the Lands Between with these Elden Ring guides. Elden Ring Great Runes are dropped by the main bosses in the Lands Between—along with Remembrances—but it's not immediately clear what you're supposed to do with them. They just sit in your inventory doing nothing until activated and equipped. And even then, there's another step needed to get the benefit.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Red and Blue Players Discover "Hidden" Feature More Than 20 Years Later

Hard as it might be to believe, the first generation of Pokemon games released in Japan more than 26 years ago, and in North America just over 23 years ago. While some players know Pokemon Red and Blue inside and out, it seems that one feature from the original game is just now being discovered by players. Reddit user Jedi_Lucky1 has shared a video from the game stating that they had no idea players could reorder a Pokemon's moves between specific slots by using the Game Boy's "Select" button. The post has gone viral, as many others had no idea, either!
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Is there a game only you seem to remember?

Find all previous editions of the PCG Q&A here. Some highlights:. - How much free storage space have you got on your PC?. - Have you ever had to downgrade after an upgrade?. I think it had aliens in it. And the theme tune was unforgettable. It went, "da DA da," or something like that. Is there a game locked away in your memories, something from the distant past, that you can't remember the name of and nobody else ever mentions? In the foggy soup of edu-games and random things that came packaged with the family PC, is there something you wish you could recall? Maybe someone else will know what you're talking about. Now that I think about it, they probably weren't aliens. They might have just been weird fish.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Elden Ring has Jesus now

The Souls series mythologies are, as with pretty much every mythology, constructed atop archetypes and what came before. The worlds and characters build on various myth systems and one of the prominent threads is the various forms of Christianity—so it's probably about time Jesus himself turned up. Player Mar_Reddit...
VIDEO GAMES
Mental_Floss

12 Artifacts Brought Up From the 'Titanic'

Since 1987—two years after the Titanic wreck was discovered—seven trips have been made to the ship's debris field, and more than 5500 artifacts have been salvaged. Here are a few of them. 1. An Alligator Purse. When British milliner Marion Meanwell boarded Titanic, among her belongings was a...
CONNECTICUT STATE
UPI News

Scientists find DNA's code for life in meteorites

April 26 (UPI) -- New evidence found in meteorites suggests the ingredients for life came from space. Scientists at NASA and in Japan confirmed Tuesday they found all five key building blocks of DNA and RNA in space rocks that fell to Earth within the last 100 years, according to research published in the journal Nature Communications.
ASTRONOMY
LiveScience

Venomous bloodworms grow deadly copper fangs with totally metal trick

A venomous bloodworm species grows bizarre, deadly metal teeth, and now scientists know how: with a single, simple protein that transforms copper deposits located at the bottom of the seafloor into fearsome fangs. Bloodworms (Glycera dibranchiata) are segmented, bright-red marine worms that can grow to be 14 inches (35 centimeters)...
WILDLIFE
zmescience.com

Pompeii enlists robot dog to inspect the ancient’s city streets

It doesn’t do tricks or play fetch, but this robot dog can inspect even the smallest of spaces in complete safety and even gather and record data for study. Meet Spot — a quadruped robot that is currently being used in the ancient, Roman city of Pompeii to collect data on structural and safety issues in the ancient ruins. Oh, and it’s also capable of going underground to inspect tunnels dug by thieves.
SCIENCE
dailygalaxy.com

A New Look At Saturn’s Moon Titan: “An Earth-like Alien World”

Titan, shrouded in a golden haze of gaseous nitrogen, is a world of mystery. From Kraken Mare, an immense 1000-foot-deep body of methane nearly the size of all five Great Lakes combined, to vast hydrocarbon sand dunes swept up by nitrogen winds and covering more than 13 percent of Titan’s surface, equivalent to the area of the United States. Beyond the dunes, a strange ice object wraps nearly halfway Saturn’s giant moon –the only moon in the solar system known to have a dense atmosphere.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

1,500-year-old shoe resembling Roman sandal found in Norwegian alpine pass

A team of researchers working on what has been named the "Secrets of the Ice" project has come into possession of a 1,500-year-old shoe that was found in a Norwegian alpine pass—one that resembles an ancient Roman sandal. The group has not yet published their paper describing their work analyzing the shoe but has posted updates on Facebook and Twitter.
SCIENCE
Space.com

Blue Moon: What is it and when does it occur?

"Once in a Blue moon" is a phrase commonly used to describe an incredibly rare event, but what does it mean in astronomical terms? Can the moon turn blue?. There are two types of Blue Moons but unfortunately neither has anything to do with color. A seasonal Blue Moon is...
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

Prior Building the Stonehenge Structures, Hunter-gatherers Used Open Landscapes

Stonehenge is maybe the most well-known ancient monument in the world. The initial monument was an early henge monument created around 5,000 years ago, and the distinctive stone circle was established in the late Neolithic period around 2500 BC. Many burial mounds were created nearby during the early Bronze Age.
SCIENCE
LiveScience

2 giant marsquakes rock the far side of the Red Planet

NASA's marsquake-hunting lander has detected its two largest seismic events to date — and on the far side of the planet, no less. NASA's InSight lander touched down on Mars in November 2018 carrying the most sensitive seismometer ever designed. Since the mission's arrival, it has detected countless events dubbed marsquakes, using the signals to map the planet's interior. But the two newly announced quakes were something special, according to scientists on the mission.
ASTRONOMY
Smithonian

The Last Day of a Doomed Dinosaur

Itch. The annoying impulse repeats itself over and over again through the young hadrosaur’s body. Itch itch itch, a terrible tingle between the dinosaur’s toes and along his scaly flanks. There’s only one thing for the young Edmontosaurus to do. Sheltered by the shade of the forest, on...
ANIMALS
Science News

All of the bases in DNA and RNA have now been found in meteorites

More of the ingredients for life have been found in meteorites. Space rocks that fell to Earth within the last century contain the five bases that store information in DNA and RNA, scientists report April 26 in Nature Communications. These “nucleobases” — adenine, guanine, cytosine, thymine and uracil — combine...
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

New Mars images shows 'fingernail' gouging-like features on surface

Scratches and grooves on the Martian surface look like a huge 'fingernail' was gouging out regolith on the Red Planet, but there's a volcanic origin to these features. Specifically, scientists believe that these faults, dubbed Tantalus Fossae, were created by the volcano Alba Mons, which is located to the west of the terrain visible in the striking new views. The images are based on data gathered by the European Space Agency's (ESA) Mars Express mission, which has been orbiting Mars since 2003.
ASTRONOMY

