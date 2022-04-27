Schools offer guidance for discussing student's death with children

Parkview Elementary School parents picked up students on Monday. As the Chippewa Valley community grieves the loss of Lily Peters, a Parkview student, area schools offer tips for addressing violence and tragedy with children and teens. Staff photo by Dan Reiland

CHIPPEWA FALLS — Following the death of Chippewa Falls fourth grader Iliana “Lily” Peters, age 10, Chippewa Valley parents and families are left facing a challenge.

What is the best way to talk about this tragedy with students?

And though Chippewa Falls police have not yet released much information about the 14-year-old boy arrested in the death of Peters, some parents or guardians might now have to address the possibility that their child may have attended school with the homicide suspect.

Eau Claire’s School Counseling Program Administrator Lisa Steig has worked in school counseling for around 25 years. Steig has a master’s degree in school counseling and background in social work. She said now is an important time for students to feel heard and supported.

Steig said Chippewa Valley parents should take the time to speak with their children, answer their questions and allow them time to grieve in their own way.

“It’s important to validate and affirm what children are seeing and how they’re feeling,” Steig said. “Children will find information out in other sources, so I really do think it’s important for parents to take that extra time and talk to them about the situation — the grief and loss that they might be experiencing — in a safe and loving manner.”

Steig also expressed the importance of tailoring the conversation to the student. Honesty and accuracy are important, but younger children don’t necessarily need to hear all the details. She stressed that it is OK to say, “I don’t know,” when asked tough questions.

As more information is revealed about the case, Steig said children and teens will handle their grief in different ways. Some may act out or change their behavior patterns, while others may carry on as if nothing is bothering them. Parents should seek support from school counselors or professionals in the community if they are concerned.

“Children and teens grieve and heal in different ways, in their own time and space,” Steig explained. “Honoring this grief is important. … It’s OK for our children to feel that sadness when they hear a sad story.”

She added that parents and guardians should encourage their students to take breaks from discussing the case by initiating family activities or other topics of conversation.

Parents aren’t the only ones facing this challenge.

The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District on Wednesday released a statement that was provided to all CFAUSD staff that morning. In it, a series of recommended talking points were offered to teachers regarding the situation.

Chippewa Falls Superintendent Jeff Holmes reminded schools’ staff in the press release that the district must respect the Peters family by not speculating. If students speculate, teachers are encouraged to redirect conversations away from the case and shut down any gossip or unsubstantiated claims.

Similarly, Steig said it’s important for parents to monitor the information their children are receiving about the situation.

“It is important that parents pay close attention to what children are seeing on the news, what images they are seeing perhaps on social media, and helping children understand that what they see on social media, what they read in the paper, on the phone, isn’t always accurate,” Steig explained.

Chippewa Falls schools staff have also been asked to reassure students of their safety and offer their support to the best of their ability. The statement recommends that teachers provide as much routine and consistency as possible.

“Validate what students are saying and feeling,” the statement said. “Remember that you are a mirror to your student’s emotions. Stay calm and demonstrate self-care as needed.”

Steig built on that, emphasizing the importance of parents also modeling positive coping mechanisms, practicing mindfulness and processing stress in a healthy way.

In an additional press release sent out by the district on Tuesday, third- through fifth-grade teachers from Parkview Elementary School, Peters’ school, released a statement offering their support to Parkview students.

“This is a very sad time for her family and our entire community,” the statement said. “If you are feeling sad, please let me know and I will help you. We can show compassion for the family by writing a card or note to the family. We work very hard to keep everyone safe here at school and want you to share anything that seems unsafe with an adult.”

According to the release, kindergarten through second grade classroom teachers at Parkview opened up opportunities for students to ask questions about the situation. Similar activities have been encouraged across the entire district, the release said.

On Tuesday, licensed therapists, school counselors, therapy dogs, faith leaders and peer support workers were made available to Parkview students and staff. These services will remain available through the end of the week. Multiple organizations have sent lunches, snacks and drinks to Parkview staff.

“I’ve been watching our community and our parents and our caregivers, and I’m so proud to live in this area, to work in this area and to have gone to school in this area, to see so many people come together to support our children and to support our families,” Steig said.

Chippewa Falls parents and guardians are encouraged to visit www.cardinalcare.info. Through a Student and Family Assistance Program offered by the district, REALiving and Group Health Cooperative, CFAUSD families are offered up to four free parent or youth coaching sessions and counseling sessions. Contact mentalhealthnav@chippewafalls.org for help setting up services.