All Relics in Rogue Legacy 2, explained

The 3D platformer Sephonie is something special. Created by two developers under the studio name Analgesic Productions, the game follows a team of three scientists who find themselves marooned on a deserted island with a vast underground cave system. At first glance, the game appears to have a lot in common with other 3D platformers: Much of it entails running around and exploring the island in order to collect research on the various animal species that inhabit it. But when you actually get your hands on it, the game feels different altogether — that is to say, it feels less like an average platformer, and more like an excellent skateboarding game.

