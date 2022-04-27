ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

All Relics in Rogue Legacy 2, explained

By Julia Lee
Polygon
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs you venture about in Rogue Legacy 2, you’ll find Relics — items that will power you up during one of your heir’s journeys. Relics can make or break a run, as many of them can power you up, but sometimes those power-ups come at a...

www.polygon.com

Polygon

New tips and tricks for Rogue Legacy 2

In Rogue Legacy 2, you, your heirs, and your heirs’ heirs are all given the opportunity to die by the hands of monsters in a quest for gold and glory — as nature always intended. Now that the roguelite is moving out of early access, we have a few new (and updated) tips to set you on your way. Onward to death(s)!
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Rogue Legacy 2 Easter egg gives bonus gold, risk-free

Cellar Door Games finally released Rogue Legacy 2 from early access on Thursday, and fans have discovered an Easter egg for the developer’s other title, Full Metal Furies, in the list of potential traits. In Rogue Legacy 2, like the first, players start each roguelite run by choosing an...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Sephonie feels like a secret skateboarding game

The 3D platformer Sephonie is something special. Created by two developers under the studio name Analgesic Productions, the game follows a team of three scientists who find themselves marooned on a deserted island with a vast underground cave system. At first glance, the game appears to have a lot in common with other 3D platformers: Much of it entails running around and exploring the island in order to collect research on the various animal species that inhabit it. But when you actually get your hands on it, the game feels different altogether — that is to say, it feels less like an average platformer, and more like an excellent skateboarding game.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Dorfromantik’s masterful minimalism will soothe your soul

The German word “dorfromantik” can be literally translated as “village romanticization.” Its real meaning is more ineffable. In a recent interview with Eurogamer, the developers of Dorfromantik (the game) said the word was “usually used to describe the kind of nostalgic feeling you get when you long to be in the countryside.” Dorfromantik is a state of mind.
VIDEO GAMES
CBS News

Auctioning pieces of American history

Rare books and papers detailing the exploration of the New World and the founding of the United States, from the collection of book dealer William Reese, will be auctioned beginning next month at Christie's in New York City. The lots include Paul Revere's engraving of the 1770 Boston Massacre; and the first New England broadside of the Declaration of Independence. Correspondent Serena Altschul looks at some priceless history up for sale.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
InsideHook

Archaeologists Are Discovering New Details of Vikings’ Time in Britain

Delve deeply enough into the history of Britain and eventually, you’ll encounter Vikings. Thomas Williams’s book about the period, titled Viking Britain: A History, is an invaluable guide to this particular aspect of history. And if you watched the recent film The Dig, you may well have a sense of the thrill that can come from unearthing a previously-unimaginable part of the past.
SCIENCE
Ars Technica

Stone Age people may have gathered at night to watch animated “fireside art”

In 1866, a French engineer named Peccadeau de l'Isle was working on the construction of a railway line in southern France, digging for artifacts along the banks of the River Aveyron in his spare time. Some 23 feet (7 meters) down, he found a number of prehistoric flint tools and prehistoric art. They included the famed Swimming Reindeer sculpture and a carved spear thrower in the shape of a mammoth, as well as numerous engraved flat stones called plaquettes, all created by the Magdalenian people sometime between 16,000 and 13,500 years ago.
VISUAL ART
Video Games
Polygon

Pokémon Go ‘A Mega Moment’ Special Research and event guide

Pokémon Go is having a new event “A Mega Moment” to integrate the new changes that came to Mega Evolution. The event takes place from April 29 until May 1 and features many opportunities to catch Pokémon that Mega Evolve. Our Pokémon Go “A Mega Moment” event guide lists out the Special Research, increased spawns, and Field Research Tasks.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Destiny 2 Guide: best crafted perks for The Enigma Legendary glaive

The glaive is Destiny 2’s newest weapon type. Introduced in The Witch Queen expansion, glaives are incredibly unique because you can use them to melee, to shoot projectiles, and to block incoming damage. In this Destiny 2 guide, we’ll go over how to get the first glaive you have...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase announced for June 12

Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks will hold their annual gaming showcase, which is typically aligned with E3 in June, on Sunday, June 12, at 10 a.m. PDT/1 p.m. EDT, Microsoft announced Thursday. The livestreamed show promises to feature “amazing titles coming from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda, and our partners around the world,” Microsoft said in a statement.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Undone season 2 is out to fix everything ever

The first season of Undone finished with deliberate ambiguity. Throughout the first eight episodes, the Amazon Prime original walked the line between what was real and what was not, and by the end, never confirmed anything. After making contact with her dead father, Alma (Rosa Salazar) slips in and out of time trying to solve the mystery of his death. In the finale, we’re not sure if she was able to — or even if Alma was actually time traveling or if she was exhibiting symptoms of the mental illness that led to her grandmother’s institutionalization.
TV SERIES
Polygon

Warcraft mobile game reveal coming Monday

On Monday, Blizzard is planning to give a first look at its long-awaited upcoming mobile entry in the Warcraft series. While we’ve known about Blizzard’s plans for a new mobile Warcraft game for some time now, this looks to be our first glimpse at what exactly that will entail.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Fans are making custom Nendoroids of their faves

Howl Pendragon, the dashing young wizard from Howl’s Moving Castle, might steal the hearts of fans, but the dreamy eyed heartthrob doesn’t have his own official Nendoroid yet. That’s where fans come in: building their own by buying Nendoroids and mixing and matching the parts to create their own custom figurines.
COMICS
Polygon

An Attack on Titan director made Netflix’s parkour fantasy Bubble into a true oddity

Much of the narrative of Netflix’s original anime movie Bubble revolves around a group of radical young people who take part in “Tokyo Battlekour,” a team parkour game of capture-the-flag set amid the submerged ruins of a metropolis. As a post-apocalyptic riff on Hans Christian Andersen’s The Little Mermaid, it’s an outlandish, willfully silly approach to literary adaptation played almost completely straight. Not to be mistaken with Judd Apatow’s immediately forgettable Netflix original The Bubble, Bubble is tender, even meditative. But its best ideas are sadly swept away amid a wave of half-formed ones.
COMICS
PC Gamer

Valheim's mistlands tease some ancient, bronze bound stone ruins

The developers over at Iron Gate AB continue work apace on Valheim's Mistlands update, posting a new developer diary on Steam. (Though I'm sure they also took a small break and celebrated when the game hit 10 million copies sold.) The diary, titled "Ancient Ruins Unearthed," includes an impressive look...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Switch Sports proves Nintendo’s extreme patience pays off

Polygon’s Patch Notes is a weekly newsletter that tells you about the best stuff to watch, play, and read. Let our band of editorial experts simplify your plans — subscribe here!. In the mid-2000s, Wii Sports was the biggest game on the planet. If Activision, EA, or Ubisoft...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

The first two Elder Scrolls games are now free on Steam

As announced back in February, the Bethesda.net Launcher is not long for this world. In anticipation of the launcher’s retirement on May 11, publisher Bethesda Softworks has added some classic Bethesda RPGs and shooters — that were previously only available digitally on Bethesda.net — to Steam. Even better, three of these games are free!
VIDEO GAMES

