Karol G Wants to Rekindle a Past Romance in ‘Provenza’: Here Are the Lyrics in English

After a successful two-weekend debut at Coachella , winning six of seven Latin American Music Awards , and announcing her 2022 $trip Love Tour , there’s no denying that Karol G is having a moment.

In the midst of an exciting and busy April, the Colombian singer released her single “Provenza,” produced by Ovy on the Drums and marking her first solo single in seven months following “Se Jodio To.'” From its feel-good melody to its lyrics full of fresh air and freedom, the lilting, calypso-esque dance beat is a whole vibe.

In just its opening line — “Baby, ¿qué más?/ Hace rato que no sé na’ de ti/’ Taba con alguien, pero ya estoy free/ Puesta pa’ revivir viejos tiempos ” — it’s a given that Karol is ready to rekindle with a past (and unforgettable) lover.

Below, read the full lyrics to “Provenza” translated to English:

Baby, what’s up?

I haven’t heard from you in a while

I was with someone but now I’m free

Ready to live old times, I haven’t gone out

Tell me where you are

I haven’t heard from you in a while

I was with someone but now I’m free

Ready to live old times, I haven’t gone out

Baby, we’ll get lost, we’ll park [the car] and light it up

We’ll drink something for the thirst, and when we get drunk

We’ll play reggaeton, and we’ll go where we can love each other

Where we can devour each other

Baby, we’ll get lost, we’ll park [the car] and light it up

We’ll drink something for the thirst, and when we get drunk

We’ll play reggaeton, and we’ll go where we can love each other

Where we can devour each other

Baby, what’s up?

I haven’t heard from you in a while

I was with someone but now I’m free

Ready to live old times, I haven’t gone out

Tell me where you are

I haven’t heard from you in a while

I was with someone but now I’m free

Ready to live old times, I haven’t gone out

What’s the worst that could happen?

That it goes bad? I’m outside, come

We have some pending things

You’re an irreplaceable partner

I don’t know if I’ll convince you

We’ll touch each other in Provenza

And if things get tense, I’ll reward you in my bed

Or vice versa, because I know you’re thinking of ir

We’ll go to the hood for weed

Put it on the hookah to dissolve

The chemistry is still preserved

I’ll make good love to you so you come back

Even if I leave tomorrow, take advantage of that I’m here

Ready for you, that’s why I wrote to you

Baby, what’s up?

I haven’t heard from you in a while

I was with someone but now I’m free

Ready to live old times, I haven’t gone out

Tell me where you are

I haven’t heard from you in a while

I was with someone but now I’m free

Ready to live old times, I haven’t gone out