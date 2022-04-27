ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Karol G Wants to Rekindle a Past Romance in ‘Provenza’: Here Are the Lyrics in English

By Jessica Roiz
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

After a successful two-weekend debut at Coachella , winning six of seven Latin American Music Awards , and announcing her 2022 $trip Love Tour , there’s no denying that Karol G is having a moment.

In the midst of an exciting and busy April, the Colombian singer released her single “Provenza,” produced by Ovy on the Drums and marking her first solo single in seven months following “Se Jodio To.'” From its feel-good melody to its lyrics full of fresh air and freedom, the lilting, calypso-esque dance beat is a whole vibe.

In just its opening line — “Baby, ¿qué más?/ Hace rato que no sé na’ de ti/’ Taba con alguien, pero ya estoy free/ Puesta pa’ revivir viejos tiempos ” — it’s a given that Karol is ready to rekindle with a past (and unforgettable) lover.

Below, read the full lyrics to “Provenza” translated to English:

Baby, what’s up?
I haven’t heard from you in a while
I was with someone but now I’m free
Ready to live old times, I haven’t gone out
Tell me where you are
I haven’t heard from you in a while
I was with someone but now I’m free
Ready to live old times, I haven’t gone out

Baby, we’ll get lost, we’ll park [the car] and light it up
We’ll drink something for the thirst, and when we get drunk
We’ll play reggaeton, and we’ll go where we can love each other
Where we can devour each other
Baby, we’ll get lost, we’ll park [the car] and light it up
We’ll drink something for the thirst, and when we get drunk
We’ll play reggaeton, and we’ll go where we can love each other
Where we can devour each other

Baby, what’s up?
I haven’t heard from you in a while
I was with someone but now I’m free
Ready to live old times, I haven’t gone out
Tell me where you are
I haven’t heard from you in a while
I was with someone but now I’m free
Ready to live old times, I haven’t gone out

What’s the worst that could happen?
That it goes bad? I’m outside, come
We have some pending things
You’re an irreplaceable partner
I don’t know if I’ll convince you
We’ll touch each other in Provenza
And if things get tense, I’ll reward you in my bed
Or vice versa, because I know you’re thinking of ir
We’ll go to the hood for weed
Put it on the hookah to dissolve
The chemistry is still preserved
I’ll make good love to you so you come back
Even if I leave tomorrow, take advantage of that I’m here
Ready for you, that’s why I wrote to you

Baby, what’s up?
I haven’t heard from you in a while
I was with someone but now I’m free
Ready to live old times, I haven’t gone out
Tell me where you are
I haven’t heard from you in a while
I was with someone but now I’m free
Ready to live old times, I haven’t gone out

If you've opened the TikTok app lately, you've likely heard JNR CHOI & Sam Tompkins' breezy "To the Moon!," which took over the platform over the past few months. The song, with the chorus courtesy of Bruno Mars, simultaneously landed atop two Billboard radio charts, as the single advances to No. 1 on both the Rhythmic Airplay and Rap Airplay lists dated April 30.
The music world's beloved "Hizzo" is alive and well, as Lizzo recently joined Harry Styles for his headlining set at Coachella Weekend 2 on Friday (April 22), where the duo performed One Direction's "What Makes You Beautiful" and Gloria Gaynor's "I Will Survive." Lizzo recently sat down with Audacy's Kevan Kenney, where she discussed taking the desert's main stage with her superstar pal. "Well, first Harry was going to do a Tupac hologram, and I was like, 'I don't know, I feel like somebody already did that,'" she joked of Styles' set and how their collaboration came...
Tate McRae took Gen-Z by storm when she unveiled her all-too-relatable single, "She's All I Wanna Be," in 2021. The song peaked at No. 44 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart dated April 9, 2022 and has spent 11 total weeks on the chart.
Harry Styles finally revealed the full track listing for his eagerly anticipated third album, Harry's House, and it did not disappoint. The singer posted the 13-track rundown on Thursday night (April 29) in the form of a classic album jacket, with the songs split into two sides. Side A kicks off with "Music For a Sushi Restaurant," followed by "Late Night Talking," "Grapejuice," first single "As It Was," "Daylight," "Little Freak" and "Matilda." Side B keeps the party going with "Cinema," before moving on to "Daydreaming," "Keep Driving," "Satellite," "Boyfriends" and "Love Of My...
Person
Troye Sivan
Person
Karol G
ENHYPEN is putting its members music skills to the test. The K-pop stars appeared on the latest episode of Elle's Song Association, published on Thursday (April 28), and per the game rules, was given a series of words and was then tasked with singing a song with the given word in 10 seconds or less. The first word, "Polaroid," was an easy one for members Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo and Ni-ki get straight out of the gate, and they launched into their viral TikTok hit "Polaroid Love" with just one second to...
Las Villa, who have dipped their toes in trap, perreo, and pop, are now experimenting with bachata in their new single "La Carta," premiering exclusively on Billboard Thursday (April 28). The Colombian-born duo, comprised of twins Laura and Lucia, present their new single composed by themselves alongside Vibarco, La Pardo, and Casta (who also produced the track). "La Carta" fuses traditional bachata rhythms with edgy urbano beats, and tells the story of a letter where an ex-partner claims they have changed, but Las Villa believes not for the best. "Now I see you using Balenciaga...
