Cincinnati Bengals 2022 first-round mock draft

Well, the Pittsburgh Steelers got their man. And they got him without having to make a trade. It felt like the Steelers were going to have Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett snatched away from them multiple times with trades in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft but when they went on the clock with the No. 20 overall pick, The former Pitt star was waiting on them.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO