Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati Bengals 2022 first-round mock draft

By Leigh Oleszczak
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the 2022 NFL Draft days away and the Cincinnati Bengals picking at No. 31, Stripe Hype had four writers work together on a first-round mock draft. The 2022 NFL Draft kicks off...

NFL Analysis Network

This Panthers-Browns Trade Sends Baker Mayfield To Carolina

The Carolina Panthers were hopeful that they would address their need for a quarterback last offseason when they acquired Sam Darnold from the New York Jets. Unfortunately, that experiment didn’t pan out. Darnold started hot but quickly regressed to the form we saw with Gang Green. Now, rumors are flying that the Panthers could trade for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Grading the Steelers pick of QB Kenny Pickett

Well, the Pittsburgh Steelers got their man. And they got him without having to make a trade. It felt like the Steelers were going to have Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett snatched away from them multiple times with trades in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft but when they went on the clock with the No. 20 overall pick, The former Pitt star was waiting on them.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Dan Orlovsky Thinks Steelers Picked The Wrong Quarterback

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted their quarterback of the future (or present) last night by taking Kenny Pickett with the 20th overall pick. But ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky believes that the Steelers picked the wrong quarterback to leave them. On Friday’s edition of First Take, Orlovsky asserted that while the Steelers...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Cincy Jungle

Bengals Draft Results: Track the picks here

The day has finally come Cincinnati Bengals fans, as the 2022 NFL Draft kicks off this evening in Las Vegas. With some needs at both defensive tackle and cornerback, what picks will the front office use to focus on those selections? Will they decide to go all in and wrap up the offensive line with a good interior piece to add to the mix in the early rounds?
CINCINNATI, OH
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
Full list of Dallas Cowboys draft picks and selections for every round

The Dallas Cowboys have nine picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. Let’s take a look where they select. After getting booted early from the playoffs yet again, this probably hasn’t been the offseason that the Dallas Cowboys imagined. Jerry Jones and the front office for America’s Team traded wide receiver Amari Cooper to Cleveland, lost both La’el Collins and Connor Williams and free agency, and now have several holes that need to be filled in the 2022 NFL Draft.
ARLINGTON, TX
Cincinnati Reds: Is this the end for Joey Votto?

Joey Votto has been in the headlines lately, albeit for reasons that he may not want. The Cincinnati Reds longtime star has been vocal about his team’s performance to begin the season, calling their showing on the diamond “awful” and “embarrassing.”. That description could be used...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Bengals Make Surprising Selection in Final Mock Draft

The Bengals have plenty of holes they want to fill in the 2022 NFL Draft. They're hoping to give their secondary a boost, but they also want to add to their offensive and defensive lines and grab a skill player or two. Cincinnati has eight selections, including the 31st overall...
CINCINNATI, OH
Popculture

2022 NFL Draft Already Thrown a Curveball Hours Before Draft Is Set to Begin

The 2022 NFL Draft is taking place in Las Vegas this weekend, and the league is dealing with an issue just hours before the draft begins. On Thursday, NFL Network's Peter Schrager appeared on Good Morning Football and revealed the NFL is dealing with a "little curveball" due to the high winds taking place in the area. Tom Pelissero was with Schrager and gave more information on the weather.
NFL
Cincy Jungle

Mel Kiper’s final mock draft has Bengals getting a steal

Draft day is finally here. We’re hours away from the festivities kicking off in Las Vegas, so now’s the time for any final mock drafts to surface. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. unveiled his final predictive first round mock this morning, and the Cincinnati Bengals ended up with one of the best pass-rushers in this year’s class, George Karlaftis.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Draft Dey Central: Bengals picks, mocks, targets and more

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local 12 digital sports columnist and editor Richard Skinner gets you set for the NFL Draft with complete Bengals coverage before the first round Thursday and through the final pick on Saturday. Cincinnati Bengals 2022 NFL Draft Picks:. Round 1: No. 31 - Michigan S Daxton Hill...
CINCINNATI, OH
Pistons draft: The strongest man in the 2022 NBA Draft

The Detroit Pistons could use the 46th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft to bolster their big man ranks, and there are some investing players in that range. Yesterday we looked at a skilled stretch big who profiles as a guy who will shoot 3-pointers, so today we’ll look at a big man who is holding it down for the old school center.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Bengals add more defense, get Florida DT Carter in 3rd round

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals continued to add defensive depth, taking Florida defensive tackle Zachary Carter in the third round of the NFL draft on Friday night. The Bengals had traded up three spots to get Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt in the second after taking safety Daxton Hill...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

4 winners and 3 losers from Bengals’ Day 2 picks in NFL Draft

There was a clear plan of attack for the Cincinnati Bengals when the 2022 NFL Draft began, and it involved improving the defense at all costs. Cincinnati doesn’t normally ignore offensive positions early in the Draft. They went defense for the first three picks this year. They also don’t normally trade up before the fourth round. How about a trade up in the second to get a cornerback?
CINCINNATI, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo's Tycen Anderson selected by Bengals in NFL Draft

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo native Tycen Anderson is staying in Ohio after being selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL Draft. The St. John's grad and safety at the University of Toledo was picked in the 5th round by the defending AFC Champions. Anderson was the 166th pick...
TOLEDO, OH
