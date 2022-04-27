ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Woodford Reserve offering 'Derby In A Box' for at-home celebrations

wdrb.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hosting a Kentucky Derby party this year? Woodford Reserve wants to deliver the experience right to your door. The distillery is bringing all of the style and flavors of the first Saturday in...

www.wdrb.com

Comments / 0

Related
WLKY.com

Belle of Louisville to have new challenger for Great Steamboat Race

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Great Steamboat Race, a beloved Derby Festival event, is just days away and this year the Belle of Louisville will have a new challenger. The American Countess, owned by the American Queen Steamboat Company, will challenge the Belle of Louisville and Belle of Cincinnati next Wednesday on the Ohio River.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Mashed

How To Make An Oaks Lily, The Official Cocktail Of The Kentucky Oaks

Get your floppy hats, bowties, and fascinators ready! Each May, as spring is in full swing in the U.S., people from all over the world travel to Louisville, Kentucky to watch 20 horses and jockeys race to the finish line. The tradition has been embedded in American culture since it began in 1875, according to the event's official website.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Meet winners of 2022 Kentucky Derby Festival miniMarathon/Marathon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It would be difficult to script better weather for the Derby Marathon and miniMarathon as thousands of runners took off from the starting line. Here are the first place winners in each of the two races' categories. miniMarathon. Male winner: Jarrett Mattingly, 24, of New Haven,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Food & Drinks
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Louisville, KY
Lifestyle
Local
Kentucky Food & Drinks
City
Louisville, KY
Greyson F

New Maine Lobster Roll Restaurant is Now Open

A new lobster restaurant has opened in town.Louis Hansel/Unsplash. For anyone who has traveled to the state of Maine, they know there’s just something about a fresh lobster roll that’s unlike anything else out there. The way the buttery bun or toast wraps around the juicy lobster meat, all while the meat is allowed to be on its own, without the masking of too many other ingredients. It’s a food that, primarily, hasn’t made its way out of the greater New England area (although some versions can be found in Baltimore). Thankfully, for anyone living in the Valley, a taste of this Maine delicacy is coming to town.
MAINE STATE
WTHR

CHECK YOUR TICKETS: Million-dollar Powerball winner sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Someone in Indiana is holding onto a million-dollar Powerball ticket. The Hoosier Lottery reports a Powerball ticket that matched all five white balls was sold in the state for Wednesday's $473.1 million drawing. The million-dollar ticket was sold at Kroger, located at 1571 N. State St., in Greenfield.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Morris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Derby Day#Woodford Reserve#Food Drink#Beverages#Wdrb#Kentucky Derby Party#Old Friends Farm
FingerLakes1.com

White Castle introduces new menu item

White Castle is permanently adding a new item to their menu. The new item pays tribute to the first burger they served. The new menu item has been named The 1921 Slider. It has been named such to celebrate 101 years of White Castle burgers. It was inspired by the first one made, back in 1921. Read more about it here.
INDIANA STATE
WOWK 13 News

New flea market comes to Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A new flea market is coming to Huntington. The Peddlers Mall is set to start its soft opening on Sunday, May 1, 2022, the former Big Lots location on 800 14th Street West in Central City. The company says it will, however, host an event to celebrate its grand opening Saturday, […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WLWT 5

Massive LEGO convention coming to Ohio

DAYTON, Ohio — A massive LEGO fan convention is coming to Ohio this summer. BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Conventions is bringing its attraction to Dayton. The convention will be held at the Dayton Convention Center from Aug. 6 through Aug. 7, 2022. Video above: A look at the LEGO convention...
DAYTON, OH
Wave 3

Kentucky Derby Festival Pegasus Parade returns Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 67th Zoeller Pump Company Pegasus Parade is set to kick off this Sunday. The date is one of the big changes made to the parade, which hasn’t happened in the traditional sense since 2019. Some might be surprised about the parade starting off five...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
WTVQ

Lexington mural by artist Patchy Whisky defaced overnight

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lexington mural has been vandalized. PRHBTN co-founder John Winters says the mural, created by artist Patchy Whisky, was defaced saying it appears to have happened overnight. Winters calls it “straight vandalism” and “unfortunate”, especially because the artist who created this piece has had all...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wave 3

KDF Great BalloonFest takes to the skies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (DERBY CITY WEEKEND) - Two popular Kentucky Derby Festival events will be lifting off this weekend. KDF Great Balloon Glow will kick off this year’s Great BalloonFest on April 29 starting at 8:30 p.m. This year’s Great Balloon Glow will be taking place in a new location...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy