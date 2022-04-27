ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berwick, PA

Couple charged with endangering a child

By Julye Wemple
 3 days ago
Berwick, Pa. — A couple has been charged with endangerment after police say they found a dirty two-year-old child wandering in a neighbor's yard earlier this month. The child appeared to have infected cuts on her legs and they were covered with what looked to be animal feces when a neighbor...

