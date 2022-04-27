ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Diamonds in the Ruff

By Joana Canals
KDVR.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho doesn’t love dogs and diamonds, now you can have both and donate to a great cause....

kdvr.com

The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
KXRM

Say hi to Cofan, Colorado’s rare mountain tapir

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo wants visitors to meet Cofan, the zoo’s 18-year-old mountain tapir, for World Tapir Day. CMZoo is one of two zoos in North America that care for the endangered mountain tapir species. Cofan was sent to Colorado on a breeding recommendation with CMZ’s late mountain tapir, Carlotta. He is […]
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Bear battles wildlife proofed trash can in video

COLORADO SPRINGS– A bear struggling to open a trash can can be seen in a video recorded by a Manitou Springs resident. Katie Rhodes was relaxing inside her home when she heard loud clanging outside her window. When Rhodes went to investigate the sound, she found a massive dark form dragging and knocking around her […]
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Westword

The Twelve Best Red-Sauce Italian Restaurants in Denver

Denver may not have a Little Italy (not , at least), but we're still hungry for Italian. So hungry, in fact, that when we started tallying the best Italian restaurants in the metro area, we decided to split the category in two: modern Italian and old-school red-sauce joints. What's the...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado ski resort to link slopes to downtown streets with 'master plan'

A popular resort in Colorado is about to start working on a gondola-based link-up between the ski slopes and downtown streets of the local mountain town. Alterra-owned Winter Park Resort has announced their 10 to 15 year master plan for the development of the area, which includes a three-gondola connection from downtown to the ski village. The plan also includes adding 358 acres of new terrain to the resort and improving the lift infrastructure to allow for 22,375 skiers daily, up from a current comfortable carrying capacity of about 15,000.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Young Colorado Motel Owner Pushes Through Pandemic, Offers Advice To Hospitality Students

SALIDA, Colo. (CBS4)– Anita Kudasik had grown up around the hospitality business; her parents owned a hotel in Salida and her family lived on site. It was all she knew for several years of her life. Once she decided on a college, she thought she wanted out. (credit: CBS) “Originally I wanted nothing to do with hospitality, I was like ‘Heck no!'” Kudasik said, laughing in one of her own motel rooms on a recent afternoon. She now runs the American Classic Inn off of one of the main streets of Salida, but it didn’t happen overnight. First she decided to transfer to...
SALIDA, CO
CBS Denver

Welton Street Cafe Opens Take-Out Only Location While The Search Continues For Something Permanent

DENVER (CBS4)– The Welton Street Cafe is back at a new temporary location. After decades, the staple in the Five Points neighborhood officially shut its doors in March at its longtime location off 27th and Welton Street.(credit: CBS) The restaurant has been Denver’s home of fried catfish and honey hot chicken, but to many it means so much more, like community. The owners are trying to raise enough money to find a new permanent home. Until then, the cafe has a new home, basically a kitchen, that is take out only. (credit: CBS) The staff is busy filling orders. “Trying to get back in the swing of things. We are in a new space, a new kitchen, it’s just a kitchen only but just happy to be back to serve. That’s the best part,” said Fathima Dickerson, one of the café’s owners.(credit: CBS) The menu is limited because the cafe is sticking with the essentials. RELATED: Turin Bikes Closes Up Denver Shop After 50 Years
DENVER, CO
Westword

LoDo Gay Bar Sir Closes Abruptly After Just Three Months in Business

"It is with great sadness in which we announced that we are closing permanently," wrote LGBTQ+ bar Sir in an Instagram post on April 25. "We would like extend thank yous to those who supported us and to our wonderful staff who became family." The upscale addition to Denver's gay...
CBS Denver

Report: Derby Is The Most Affordable Neighborhood In The Denver Metro Area

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4)– You may not be familiar with the name, but Derby has been named the most affordable suburb in the Denver metro area. The unincorporated Adams County community tops the list created by the real estate company Redfin, which shows the median sale price is at $411,000. (credit: CBS) It got its name from a town in northern England… there they pronounce it “Darby.” The similarity between the two places ends with the spelling. But the one in Colorado can now boast the Denver metro area’s most affordable houses. Like the one owned by Barbara Gregg and her husband Zeke Chacon. “It’s...
DENVER, CO

