ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Deadline to Remove Studded Snow Tires in Idaho is April 30

Big Country News
Big Country News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BOISE - The deadline to remove studded snow tires in Idaho is quickly approaching. Per Idaho law, all studded snow tires must...

www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Comments / 0

Related
98.3 The Snake

7 Reasons Why the End of the World May Be Coming to Idaho

The world is in a strange place and things that many thought they would never see or that would ever happen, have occurred in the last few years. There have been diseases spread across the globe, fires that stretch for miles, and giant bugs that parachute. Many of the things that people have witnessed or experienced are defining history, and many of these occurrences are more on the negative side. With so much doom and gloom in the world over the last few years, it makes one question, is the end of the world fast approaching? Here are some reasons, it may be happening sooner than later.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Popular Food Chain Closes its Doors on Idaho For Good

Last week a story was written about restaurants that no longer are in Twin Falls, and ironically on the same weekend, the last of a popular restaurant chain closed in Idaho. Many restaurants have come and gone during the pandemic, with some struggling even before the pandemic began. A popular chain that used to be on every other commercial and use to be on many corners and in many shopping centers has left the state, and potentially for good.
TWIN FALLS, ID
107.9 LITE FM

This Unsolved Mystery is One of Idaho’s Creepiest of All Time

In 1979, 12-year-old Christina Lee White went missing in Asotin, Washington, and hasn’t been seen since. It was this disappearance that marked the beginning of what is known as the “Lewis Clark Valley murders” that plagued parts of Washington and Idaho from 1979 to 1982. The case remains unsolved with no suspects in custody.
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Idaho State
State
Washington State
State
Wyoming State
Local
Idaho Government
Local
Idaho Traffic
State
Oregon State
State
Montana State
City
Boise, ID
State
Utah State
Idaho State Journal

Idaho Fish and Game still searching for individual responsible for illegally killing trumpeter swan near local campground

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is still seeking information regarding the illegal killing of a trumpeter swan near the Oneida Narrows in Franklin County earlier this year. Multiple reports were recently received by Idaho Fish and Game regarding a dead swan hanging in a tree approximately a mile below Red Point Campground. An examination of the carcass which included X-rays revealed the swan had been killed with a...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Studded Tires#Snow Tires
Daily Montanan

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on Daily Montanan.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Ash Jurberg

The one billionaire who lives in Idaho

This week Forbes released its annual list of billionaires. Altogether there are 2,668 billionaires in the world, with 748 of them living in the United States. However, there is only one billionaire that lives in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
KIDO Talk Radio

“This Is Not Acceptable in Idaho’

Idaho home values continue to rise throughout our area. The average family in Idaho earns roughly 60,000 dollars a year. Some families earn more, and some make less. Most young families in our state3 are two-income families, where both the husband and wife work full-time jobs. We all have seen...
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The KEY

Your history teacher never told you Japan bombed Oregon & Washington

Since the end of World War II, the debate on whether the Japanese planned or did not plan to invade Washington and Oregon with troops still rages on. Some say the Japanese had no intention of invading the U.S. because of the long distance across the Pacific Ocean, and others say they were likely wary of a long drawn out battle with armed Americans, as most households in rural areas at the time had a firearm (81 years later this topic is still highly debated).
OREGON STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Arizona wildfire doubles in size near college town

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — (AP) — An Arizona wildfire doubled in size overnight into Wednesday, a day after heavy winds kicked up a towering wall of flames outside a northern Arizona tourist and college town, ripping through two dozen structures and sending residents of more than 700 homes scrambling to flee.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
107.9 LITE FM

See Inside A Historic and Naughty Idaho Brothel for Sale

At first, living in a former house of ill repute might not sound all that appealing. But when you see what was done with this property's sister? You can see the potential!. The property we're talking about is located at 611 Cedar St, the heart of the former Red Light District in Wallace. Until the late 1980s, it was one of the many brothels in the small mining town. According to Heather Branstetter's website outlining the history of brothels in Wallace, it had gone by the names "the Western," "the Jade" and finally the "Luxette," which it operated as until it closed.
IDAHO STATE
KXL

Governor Kate Brown Declares Drought Emergency In Four More Oregon Counties

BEND, Ore. (AP) – Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has declared a drought emergency in four more counties in the state, bringing the total to 11 counties. The emergency declarations allow people who use water to seek temporary relief measures, such as moving water rights, drilling emergency wells and applying for state and federal aid.
OREGON STATE
Big Country News

Big Country News

Lewiston, ID
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!

 https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy