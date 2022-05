A song can catapult us to the past in full detail and colour, in seconds. Every time I hear the first notes of ABBA’s ‘Super Trouper’, I’m transported back to my grandparents’ kitchen in Swansea when I was a little girl, hearing it on the radio. Neneh Cherry’s ‘Buffalo Stance’ takes me to a school playground with my friends, all of us trying very playfully, and hopelessly, to rap. And Kate Bush’s music summons the memory of a gig of hers I saw a few years ago when I was having a tough time as a new mother. It still soothes me as it did then. Music, it seems, has a magical way of lifting us when we need it to, making us sink softly into ourselves, connect with other people, recall an old friend or lover, or dance until we need to throw off our shoes.

