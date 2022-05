With twelve seasons and counting, Bob’s Burgers has become a whole generation of TV viewers’ main comfort show. And, from Linda’s (John Roberts) overenthusiastic parenting style to Tina’s (Dan Mintz) adoration for boys, butts, and erotic friend-fiction, there are about a million reasons to love each and every member of the Belcher family, not to mention the many other inhabitants of the Wharf and its surroundings. But, when it comes to lists of fan-favorite characters, Louise (Kristen Schaal) is the one who is usually up top, sometimes competing with her sister Tina for the number one spot in our hearts. Her mischievous ways and her chaos loving personality make her one of the show's most entertaining characters, whether she’s telling people her dad makes burgers out of human meat or planning to unleash a storm of rubber cockroaches over her school’s cafeteria.

