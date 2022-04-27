ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Google adds more ways to remove yourself from Search results

By Michael L Hicks
Android Central
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle now lets you remove personal contact info from Search results that could be used to dox private citizens. You can remove your email, address, and phone number if you can prove "Explicit or implicit threats" based on this information being public. Publicly posted log-in credentials are now also...

Steven Cross
2d ago

why does there have to be "explicit or implicit threats"why can't I just want my information removed.

